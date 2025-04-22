Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Manchester United ace, club have agreement with Jonathan Tah, and more - April 22, 2025

Barcelona host Mallorca at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday, April 22, in their upcoming LaLiga fixture. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 32 games this season, four points ahead of bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans are considering a move for a Manchester United forward this summer. Elsewhere, Jonathan Tah is expected to end up at Camp Nou this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 22, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have retained their interest in Marcus Rashford, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalans were linked with the Manchester United forward in January as well, but a move failed to materialize.

Ad

Trending

Rashford moved to Aston Villa on a six-month loan in the winter, but is expected to leave the Red Devils permanently this summer. The 27-year-old fell out of favour with Ruben Amorim, and his situation at Old Trafford is unlikely to change.

Rashford has struggled for form in the past 18 months, although he has shown signs of revival at Villa Park. However, Manchester United are expected to listen to offers for the player at the end of the season.

Ad

The Catalans are attentive to the situation and are ready to prise him away this year. The LaLiga giants are looking for a new left-forward amid uncertainties surrounding the future of Ansu Fati.

Barcelona have identified Rashford as an option and are ready to offer €40 million for his signature. Interestingly, the Englishman dreams of moving to Camp Nou, which could work in the Catalans' favour. Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Aston Villa are likely to try to sign him permanently, which could complicate matters.

Ad

Catalans have agreement with Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah

Barcelona are expected to secure the services of Jonathan Tah this summer, according to SPORT. The German defender is in the final months of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen and has already announced that he won't sign an extension.

Ad

Tah has been rock-solid at the back for the Bundesliga champions in recent seasons and has admirers at clubs across the continent. The Catalans are also eyeing him with interest this summer.

The LaLiga giants are sweating on the future of Ronald Araujo, who remains linked with an exit from Camp Nou. Tah's contract situation makes him a lucrative target for Barcelona, who are under financial distress at the moment.

Hansi Flick has approved the move, and the transfer is very close to completion. However, the Catalans may have to offload a defender before they can make space for the German in their squad.

Ad

Camp Nou hierarchy aware of Ansu Fati's frustrations

Ansu Fati.

Barcelona are not losing their head over Ansu Fati's frustrations, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward is a peripheral figure under Hansi Flick and is unimpressed by his lack of chances.

Ad

Fati's state of mind was evident against Celta Vigo on Saturday, where he was an unused substitute once again. The 22-year-old kicked the water cooler to express his disappointment.

The Catalans are aware of the player's frustrations, but insist that the player was provided clarification about his future after he refused to leave in January. The LaLiga giants are now open to his departure at the end of the campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More