Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Manchester United ace, club want Thomas Partey, and more - June 26, 2025

Barcelona are looking to improve their squad after an impressive 2024-25 campaign. Hansi Flick's team won the league, the Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana, but were knocked out of the Champions League in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Manchester United forward. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have set their sights on Thomas Partey.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 26, 2025.
Barcelona eyeing Marcus Rashford
Barcelona are planning a loan move for Marcus Rashford this summer, according to talkSPORT. The Catalans are already in talks to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao to strengthen their left-forward position.
However, it is now believed that the LaLiga champions also want to add the Englishman to their roster. Hansi Flick apparently believed that Rashford could be a valuable addition to his squad, due to the player's versatility and experience.
The 27-year-old is no longer part of Manchester United's plans, and spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa. The Villans opted against signing him permanently this summer, but the Red Devils remain eager to move him on.
Rashford is also looking to leave Old Trafford to get his career back on track, and has his heart set on a move to Barcelona. Manchester United would prefer to offload the player permanently this summer, and have set a £40m price-tag on his head.
However, the Catalans cannot afford that amount due to their financial woes, and are plotting a loan move instead. The Englishman's exorbitant wages have raised doubts about the move, although he is apparently willing to take a pay cut to join the LaLiga champions.
Catalans want Thomas Partey
Barcelona are planning a Bosman move for Thomas Partey this summer, according to Fichajes. The Ghanaian midfielder's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of this month and he has decided not to sign a new deal.
Partey will now be available for free on July 1, and the Catalans are eager to see him at Camp Nou. The LaLiga champions have already established contact with the 32-year-old's entourage to discuss a Bosman move this summer.
Barcelona see Partey as the ideal addition to their squad, and the player is also open to a return to Spain. While there are other parties interested in the Ghanaian, the Catalans remain confident of getting their man.
Chelsea eyeing Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Chelsea have set their sights on Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to Caught Offside. The German custodian is apparently considering his future at Barcelona following the arrival of Joan Garcia this summer.
Ter Stegen endured an injury ravaged 2024-25 campaing, and Garcia looks like his ideal replacement. The Spaniard is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world and looks set to become Hansi Flick's new No. 1.
Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the situation and are ready to prise the 33-year-old away from Camp Nou. The Blues are looking for an upgrade on Robert Sanchez and Ter Stegen fits the bill. However, recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are also hot on his heels.