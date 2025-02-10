Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing MLS ace, Hansi Flick in no rush to renew, and more - February 10, 2025

Barcelona secured a 4-1 league win over Sevilla on Sunday, February 9, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, and Eric Garcia found the back of the net to mark a fruitful night for the Catalans.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are keeping a close eye on a young MLS striker. Elsewhere, Hansi Flick is not thinking about a new deal at this moment.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 10, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Julian Hall

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have identified New York Red Bull forward Julian Hall as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski, according to Fichajes.net. The Polish striker has been on a golden run this season, registering 31 goals and three assists from 33 games across competitions.

Despite being in the final phase of his career, the veteran forward has shown no signs of slowing down and remains an integral part of Hansi Flick's setup. However, Lewandowski will turn 37 in August, so the Catalans will have to lay down succession plans.

The LaLiga giants' search for a worthy successor to the legendary striker has taken them to the MLS, where Hall has caught the eye of late. The 16-year-old has impressed Barcelona with his goalscoring instincts, maturity, and speed.

The club are convinced that he can be a hit at Camp Nou and are ready to offer €10m to prise him away. The plan is to acclimatize the teenager to the rigors of European football before integrating him into the team. For that, the Catalans want to either include him in the B team, or send him out on loan to a second division club.

Hansi Flick in no rush to renew

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick is not in talks to sign a new deal with Barcelona, according to MARCA. The German manager has been a revelation since taking charge at Camp Nou last summer.

He has won 26 of his 36 games in charge so far, losing just four. The Catalans have been firing on all cylinders under his tutelage, and have scored 113 goals and conceded just 41 so far.

Flick's contract with the LaLiga giants expires at the end of next season and the club are planning to tie him down to a new deal. Barcelona are pleased with Flick's efforts and want him to continue his run at the club. While the German feels comfortable at Camp Nou, he is not thinking of the future and remains focused on the present.

Fermin Lopez wanted in the Premier League

Fermin Lopez

Clubs from the Premier League are keeping a close eye on Fermin Lopez, according to SPORT. The Spaniard has caught the eye with Barcelona this season, registering five goals and as many assists from 25 games across competitions.

Lopez has been in and out of the first team under Hansi Flick, starting just nine games so far. His situation has attracted attention from the Premier League, with Manchester United and Aston Villa apparently among the clubs interested.

However, the 21-year-old remains settled at Camp Nou and isn't looking to leave. He is under contract until 2029 and reportedly has a €500m release clause in his deal.

