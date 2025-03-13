Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing new No. 9, club reject €65m Frenkie de Jong offer, and more - March 13, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on Sunday, March 16, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game sitting at the top of the league table, a point ahead of third-placed Los Rojiblancos with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are planning to reinforce their No. 9 position this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have turned down a massive offer for Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 13, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing new No. 9

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have identified three possible replacements for Robert Lewandowski, according to Fichajes.net. The Polish No. 9 has been on fire this season for the Catalans, registering 34 goals in 39 games.

However, Lewandowski is already in the final phase of his career and will turn 37 in August this year. As such, the LaLiga giants are already looking for his successor.

Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak, and Viktor Gyokeres have been shortlisted for the job. Sesko has been in inspired form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring 17 goals from 35 games.

However, the 21-year-old is under contract until 2029, so he is likely to cost a massive fee. Meanwhile, Isak is also on Barcelona's radar following a stunning campaign with Newcastle United.

The Swede has scored 22 goals from 32 games so far, and is under contract until 2028. The Magpies apparently want €170 million to part ways with the 25-year-old, which could be a problem for the Catalans.

Finally, Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres is also on the LaLiga giants' wish list. The 26-year-old has racked in 39 goals from 40 games this season, and could be available for €65-75 million.

Catalans reject €65m Frenkie de Jong offer

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have turned down a massive offer from Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong, according to Fichajes.net. The Dutch midfielder's contract expires in under 18 months and he is yet to sign a new deal.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of De Jong and are in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer. The Premier League giants have apparently reignited their interest in the 27-year-old ahead.

Manchester United have reportedly offered €65 million to prise Frenkie de Jong away from the Catalans. However, the LaLiga giants have turned them down, as they have no desire to part ways with the Dutchman this year.

De Jong has appeared 29 times across competitions for Barcelona this season. Hansi Flick is pleased with his efforts and wants him to stay.

Arsenal leading race for Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia

Arsenal are the favorites to sign Joan Garcia this summer, according to Cadena SER. The Espanyol goalkeeper is also a target for Barcelona, who view him as the ideal long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German custodian is sidelined with a knee injury, and is also on the wrong side of 30. His replacement, Wojciech Szczesny, is only a short term option for the club.

The Catalans want to sign Garcia to sort out the position, but will face competition from the Gunners in the race. The 23-year-old apparently has a €30 million released clause in his deal.

