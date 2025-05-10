Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Porto ace, club want Angelo Stiller, and more - May 10, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to host Real Madrid at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 11. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 34 games, four points ahead of their bitter rivals.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Porto striker. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are eyeing a move for Angelo Stiller this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 10.

Barcelona eyeing move for Samu Aghehowa

Samu Aghehowa

Barcelona are ready to battle Manchester United in the race to sign Samu Aghehowa this summer, according to Sempre Barca. The Catalans are looking for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 this August.

While the Pole has been on fire this season, the LaLiga giants are still eager to lay down succession plans. Aghehowa has been identified as an option for the job after a stellar campaign with Porto.

The 21-year-old has registered 24 goals from 40 games across competitions for the Portuguese side. His efforts have apparently earned him admirers at Manchester United as well.

Barcelona are now ready to battle the Premier League giants for the Spaniard. Interestingly, the player is under contract with Porto until 2029 and apparently has a €100m release clause in his deal.

Catalans want to sign Angelo Stiller

Angelo Stiller

Barcelona are among the clubs eyeing a move for Angelo Stiller this summer, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been very impressive for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, registering four goals and nine assists from 45 games. He fits the profile of a deep-lying midfielder that the Catalans desire this summer.

While the LaLiga giants are well stocked in the middle of the park, doubts regarding Frenkie de Jong's future could prompt them to turn to the market.

Stiller, who is also wanted by Arsenal, could be a fine replacement for the Dutchman. He is under contract until 2028 but has a €36.5 million release clause which will be active in the summer of 2026.

Ilkay Gundogan opens up on his exit from Camp Nou

Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan has outlined how his exit from Barcelona unfolded. The German midfielder joined the Catalans in the summer of 2023 once his contract with Manchester City expired but returned to the Etihad Stadium a year later.

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Gundogan suggested that the club let him go due to financial reasons.

“I always dreamed of playing for Barça, and I’ve fulfilled it. I had a conversation with Xavi in April 2024 about my future. We had a good relationship and we played well. But in the end, only Real Madrid were too strong,” said Gundogan.

He continued:

“Originally, they signed me to bring experience and leadership to the squad. In the end, I thought it was better to leave. Even at the club, I perceived that despite what I considered a very decent season, they were in favour, mainly for economic reasons. And I’m one of those who are not going to stay for the contract to cause problems for anyone.”

Ilkay Gundogan registered five goals and 14 assists from 51 games for Barcelona.

