Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Porto ace, club want Dean Huijsen, and more - March 30, 2025

Barcelona host Girona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, March 30, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 28 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Porto striker. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Dean Huijsen.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 30, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Samu Aghehowa

Samu Aghehowa

Barcelona have identified Samu Aghehowa as a target ahead of the summer, according to Caught Offside. The Spanish striker has been in glorious form for Porto this season, amassing 20 goals from 34 games across competitions.

The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and are now ready to take him to Camp Nou. The LaLiga giants are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who is heading into the final phase of his career.

The Polish striker has been indispensable for Barcelona this season, registering 36 goals from 41 games across competitions. However, Lewandowski will turn 37 this August, and his contract is due to expire next summer.

Aghehowa could be a superb long-term replacement for the veteran No. 9, but prising him away from Estadio do Dragao won't be a walk in the park. The 20-year-old is under contract until 2029, and is likely to cost a hefty fee.

Meanwhile, there's rising interest in his services as well, with Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United also in the race. Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim is apparently a fan of the Spaniard and believes that he can sort out his team's goalscoring woes.

Catalans want Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen

Barcelona are hoping to win the race for Dean Huijsen this summer, according to Fichajes.net. However, the report adds that the Catalans may have to offload Ronald Araujo to get a deal across the line.

Huijsen has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season and has apparently earned admirers at Real Madrid as well. The 19-year-old recently broke into the Spanish national team and is highly rated across Europe.

The Cherries are likely to demand around €60m to let him go, which could pose a problem for Barcelona. However, they are plotting to raise funds by cashing in on Ronald Araujo this summer.

The Uruguayan signed a new contract at Camp Nou in January but his future remains unclear. Manchester United are apparently keeping him under close watch.

Deco has set his sights on Takehiro Tomiyasu

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Barcelona sporting director Deco is eager to take Takehiro Tomiyasu to Camp Nou this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Japan international has been a reliable performer for Arsenal, but has struggled with fitness this season.

Tomiyasu has registered just one appearance across competitions this campaign, as he remains sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery. Deco believes that the 26-year-old could be available for a reduced fee this summer, given that his contract expires in 2026.

The Catalans have apparently had their eyes on Tomiyasu for a while and are convinced that he could solve quite a few problems at Camp Nou. Arsenal are well covered at the back and could let the Japanese leave for a modest fee.

