Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Spurs ace, EPL duo want Fermin Lopez, more - April 14, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their Champions League quarterfinals second leg against Borussia Dortmund, scheduled to be played on Tuesday, April 15. Hansi Flick's team have a 4-0 lead in the tie from the first leg.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. Elsewhere, two Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for Fermin Lopez this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 14, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Rodrigo Bentancur

Rodrigo Bentancur

Barcelona are eager to take Rodrigo Bentancur to Camp Nou this summer, according to The Boy Hotspur. The Uruguayan midfielder has registered two goals and one assist from 36 games across competitions this season for Tottenham Hotspur.

The player remains a key part of Ange Postecoglou's squad, and Spurs are expected to initiate talks for a new deal soon. However, the Catalans are threatening to spoil their plans, while Atletico Madrid are in the race as well.

Barcelona have apparently initiated contact with the player's entourage to convince him to make a move to Camp Nou this summer. The Catalans are well stocked in the middle of the park, but the chance to sign a player of Bentacur's profile could be too enticing to turn down.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong's future remains uncertain, while Marc Casado also remains linked with an exit from Camp Nou. The LaLiga giants, as such, could be tempted to script a low-cost deal for Bentancur this summer. However, Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to let him go without a fight.

Aston Villa and Liverpool want Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez

Aston Villa and Liverpool are interested in Fermin Lopez, according to Fichajes.net. However, the report adds that Hansi Flick has no desire to let him go this summer.

The Spaniard has been in and out of Barcelona's starting XI this season, registering five goals and eight assists from 35 games across competitions this season. With a plethora of attacking riches at the German manager's disposal, Lopez has managed just 14 starts.

The Premier League duo are keeping a close eye on his situation and are ready to prise him away this summer. However, the 21-year-old remains firmly in Flick's plans for the future, and he has asked Barcelona not to entertain any offers for the player right now.

Lopez is under contract until 2029, so the club are under no pressure to let him go either.

Inter Milan accelerate pursuit of Jonathan David

Jonathan David

Inter Milan are ready to win the race for Jonathan David this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Canadian striker has also been linked with Barcelona as a possible successor for Robert Lewandowski.

David's contract with Lille expires at the end of this season, and he has apparently decided to leave for a fresh challenge. David has registered 23 goals and 10 assists from 44 games across competitions.

While he could be a fine long-term replacement for Lewandowski at Camp Nou, there's tremendous competition for his services this summer. Inter Milan are now ready to prise him away, and are even willing to offer him a five-year deal worth reported €10m per year. There's no agreement between the two parties yet, and with David keen to join the LaLiga giants, a move cannot be ruled out yet.

