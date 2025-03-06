Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eying EPL ace, Manchester United want Marc Casado, and more - March 6, 2025

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday, March 5. Raphinha scored the only goal of the game to hand Hansi Flick's team a slender advantage in the tie.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are eyeing a move for a Premier League midfielder this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester United are interested in Marc Casado.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 6, 2025.

Barcelona eying Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes

Barcelona are planning to take Bruno Guimaraes to Camp Nou this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Brazilian midfielder has been quite impressive for Newcastle United in recent times.

This season, Guimaraes has registered two goals and eight assists from 35 games across competitions. The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and have identified him as a possible replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutch midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Camp Nou and is yet to agree to an extension. The LaLiga giants are open to his departure, especially since the 27-year-old is one of the highest earners at the club.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of the Guimaraes and believe that he could be a fine replacement for De Jong. However, the Brazilian is under contract until 2028, so prising him away from Camp Nou won't be easy.

Arsenal and Manchester City were previously linked with a move for Guimaraes, and it is unclear if the duo will return for the player this summer. The Gunners are reportedly working on a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, while the Cityzens are eyeing Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Manchester United want Marc Casado

Marc Casado

Manchester United have set their sights on Marc Casado, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder has been a revelation for Barcelona this season, registering one goal and six assists from 34 games across competitions.

However, he has dropped down the pecking order in recent games, fueling speculation regarding his future. The Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the situation and are plotting to prise him away.

The Premier League giants are likely to bid adieu to Casemiro this summer, while Christian Eriksen is expected to leave as a free agent. Manchester United are planning to sign a new midfield to address the position.

They have reportedly found their man in Casado, and are willing to pay €80m to prise him away. While Barcelona have not put him up for sale, they could be tempted by the massive offer.

Catalans receive Jonathan Tah boost

Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah will not join Bayern Munich this summer, according to Suddeutsche Zeitung via SPORT. The German defender's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires this summer and he has already announced that he will leave.

Barcelona are eyeing the player with interest, as signing him for free with suit their finances. Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans will face stiff competition from the Bavarians and Manchester United in the race.

However, it is now reported that Tah has decided not to move to the Allianz Arena this summer. The 29-year-old wants to leave the Bundesliga for a challenge abroad, which will be music to the LaLiga giants' ears.

