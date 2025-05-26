Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans face Joan Garcia competition, Celta Vigo eyeing Spanish ace, and more - May 26, 2025

Barcelona secured a 3-0 league win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (May 25) at San Mames. A Robert Lewandowski brace and a Dani Olmo penalty helped the LaLiga champions end the season in style.

Meanwhile, the Catalans will face competition from the Premier League in the race to sign Joan Garcia. Elsewhere, Celta Vigo are planning to move for Inaki Pena this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 26, 2025.

Barcelona face Joan Garcia competition

Joan Garcia

Barcelona are not the only club eyeing a move for Joan Garcia this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The Catalans are keen to bolster their goalkeeping position this year amid concerns about Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long-term fitness.

The German custodian missed much of the campaign due to a knee injury, prompting the LaLiga giants to sign Wojciech Szczesny on a short-term deal. However, the Pole's contract expires next month, and he has yet to decide his future.

The situation has forced Barcelona to turn to Garcia, who has been outstanding for Espanyol this season. The 24-year-old has managed eight clean sheets from 38 games, and reportedly has a €25m release clause. However, there's tremendous interest in his signature across the continent, with Arsenal, Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, and Bournemouth all in the race.

Celta Vigo eyeing Inaki Peña

Inaki Pena

Celta Vigo are ready to offer Inaki Pena an escape route from Barcelona, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Spanish goalkeeper is likely to part ways with the Catalans at the end of this season after dropping down the pecking order under Hansi Flick.

Pena was thrust into action following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury, but eventually lost his place after Wojciech Szczesny joined the LaLiga giants. The 26-year-old has registered seven clean sheets from 23 games this season, and his contract expires next summer.

Celta Vigo have apparently identified him as a possible replacement for Vicente Guaita, who is set to leave. Pena could be ready to move to the Galician club in search of regular football, and Barcelona are likely to let him go for a modest fee.

Ernesto Valverde opens up on Nico Williams' future

Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has confirmed that the club want Nico Williams to stay. The Spanish forward has been in sizzling form this season for the Basque club, registering 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. Barcelona are also on the hunt for a new left-forward this summer and have had their eyes on Williams for a while.

However, speaking recently, Valverde remained hopeful that the 22-year-old will stay at San Mames next season.

“Will he continue? I think so. We assume he will, and we want him to. You know how it is—when the season ends, the rumours start flying. But we’re very happy with him, and I think he’s happy with us too. Hopefully, next season will be a great one for him,” Valverde said (via Barca Universal).

Williams is under contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2027, and reportedly has a €58m release clause in his deal.

