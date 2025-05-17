Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans learn Marcus Rashford price, Spanish ace not looking to leave, and more - May 17, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Villarreal at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 18, in the league. The Catalans have already won the LaLiga title this season with two games remaining, but will be aiming to end the campaign on a high.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have to pay a modest fee to secure Marcus Rashford's services this summer. Elsewhere, a Spanish midfielder has no desire to leave Camp Nou this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 17, 2025.

Barcelona learn Marcus Rashford price

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have to pay £40m for the services of Marcus Rashford this summer, according to The Daily Mail (via Barca Universal). The Englishman was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou in January, but the transfer failed to materialize due to the finances involved.

Rashford ultimately left Manchester United to join Aston Villa on a six-month loan in the winter. The 27-year-old has done a decent job at Villa Park, but it isn't going to be enough to revive his career at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are apparently ready to move him on at the end of this season, and have set their asking price for the player. The Englishman apparently has his heart set on joining the Catalans this summer.

The LaLiga giants are in the market for attacking reinforcements, but Rashford's reported £315,000 per-week wages are likely to be a problem. However, the report adds that Rashford is willing to take a pay cut to complete a move, which will be music to Barcelona's ears.

Dani Olmo not looking to leave

Dani Olmo.

Dani Olmo's agent Andy Bara has rubbished talk of a possible exit from Barcelona this summer (via Barca Universal). The Spanish midfielder arrived last summer from RB Leipzig and has been quite impressive under Hansi Flick this season.

While Olmo has missed multiple games due to injuries, he has still managed 11 goals and seven assists from 37 outings this season. Recent reports have suggested that Pep Guardiola is eager to take the 27-year-old to Manchester City this summer.

Speaking to Sky Germany, however, Bara insisted that his client remains happy at Camp Nou.

“We’re not talking to any other club. Dani is very happy at Barcelona at the moment, he’s winning titles there and is in a great team. The rumours are not true. But of course, you never know what the future holds,” said Bara.

Olmo's contract with the Catalans runs until 2030.

Catalans retain Jonathan Tah interest

Jonathan Tah

Barcelona haven't given up their pursuit of Jonathan Tah, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The German defender's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires this summer, and he is all set to leave for free.

The Catalans are eager to secure his signature, but their poor financial situation has raised doubts regarding a move. Meanwhile, interest from his other suitors have further complicated matters.

However, it now appears that Tah hasn't reached an agreement with any club yet. The 29-year-old already has a verbal agreement with the LaLiga giants, and he is willing to wait for them to arrange resources for a move. Flick, meanwhile, is eager to take Tah to Camp Nou.

