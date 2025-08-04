Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans make Hector Fort decision, Celta Vigo eyeing LaLiga ace, more - August 4, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Daegu Stadium to face Daegu on Monday, August 4, in their next pre-season tie. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game in high spirits following a 7-3 mauling of Seoul FC last week.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have come to a decision regarding Hector Fort's future. Elsewhere, Celta Vigo are interested in a Spanish goalkeeper.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 4, 2025.

Barcelona make Hector Fort decision

Barcelona are ready to part ways with Hector Fort this summer, according to SPORT. The Spaniard largely served as a backup for Jules Kounde last season, but failed to impress.

Fort finished the campaign with 21 appearances across competitions, only five of which were starts. The 19-year-old's position with the Catalans is unlikely to change in the upcoming campaign, especially since Hansi Flick also has Eric Garcia to cover for the position.

The situation has added to speculation regarding Fort's future. The LaLiga champions have turned to player sales this summer to raise funds and free up their wage bill.

Barcelona have already offloaded Pablo Torre, Pau Victor and Ansu Fati so far this summer, and it now appears that Fort is next on their agenda. Despite his struggles at Camp Nou, the teenager isn't short of options at the moment.

Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are ready to prise him away this summer, although Real Mallorca are apparently leading the race. The Catalans are now willing to sell 50% of his rights for €5m, and believe that such a deal could benefit them right now as well as in the future. Fort's departure could also help solve their current registration issues.

Celta Vigo eyeing Inaki Pena

Celta Vigo have reignited their interest in Inaki Pena, according to SPORT. The Spaniard is likely to depart Barcelona this summer following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Pena was briefly involved with the first team last season following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury, but lost his place to Wojciech Szczesny as the season progressed. With the Polish custodian signing a new deal with the Catalans in recent days, the 26-year-old's is no longer wanted at Camp Nou.

Celta Vigo have had their eyes on Pena for a while, and are now ready to hand him a lifeline. The Spaniard is ready to leave the LaLiga champions, but the process is delayed as they are yet to register Joan Garcia and Szczesny. The Galician club, meanwhile, can only complete a deal if Barcelona allow him to leave for free.

Catalans want Gerard Martin stay

Barcelona have no plans to offload Gerard Martin this summer, according to SPORT. The Spaniard registered 42 appearances across competitions last season, scoring one goal and setting up six more.

Martin served as a backup for Alejandro Balde, but still managed 19 starts. The Catalans are pleased with the 23-year-old's efforts and see him as a vital part of their plans for the upcoming season. While Balde remains the preferred option for the position, Martin provides much needed squad depth for Hansi Flick.

