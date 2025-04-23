Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans narrowly missed out on Vinicius, Inter Milan eyeing Ligue 1 ace, and more - April 23, 2025

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Mallorca at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday (April 22), in LaLiga. Dani Olmo scored the only goal of the game in the 46th minute.

Meanwhile, the Catalans were close to securing the services of Vinicius Junior before his transfer to Real Madrid in 2018. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are eyeing a Ligue 1 striker who is also linked with a Camp Nou move.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 23, 2025.

Barcelona narrowly missed out on Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior

Barcelona were a step away from securing the services of Vinicius Junior, according to reputed football agent Stephen Cury. The Brazilian has been on fire with Real Madrid in recent seasons, but he could have been plying his trade at Camp Nou instead.

Vinicius was still a teenager when he first caught the eye of the Catalans. The Spanish giants apparently held multiple talks with the player's camp and were close to securing his signature.

Speaking to AS (via Madrid Universal), Cury revealed that Vinicius' entourage had a change of heart in the eleventh hour.

“We met with Vinicius and his agents. Everything was ready for him to become a Barcelona player. But at the last moment, his family and representatives changed their minds. It wasn’t a very transparent decision, but that’s how football works,” Curry said.

Vinicius went on to sign for Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 and joined them the following year.

Inter Milan eyeing Jonathan David

Jonathan David

Inter Milan have entered the race to sign Jonathan David, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The Canadian striker's contract with Lille is due to expire this summer, and he looks set to be available as a free agent.

Barcelona are also linked with a move for David, as they lay down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski. However, the Nerazzurri have now stepped up their pursuit of the 25-year-old, who has scored 25 goals and 11 assists from 45 games across competitions this season.

Inter Milan are apparently offering David a five-year deal worth €10m per year, excluding add-ons. They are yet to reach an agreement with the Canadian, who wants to move to Camp Nou instead. However, the report adds that David is not a priority for the Catalans.

Catalans turned down Gabriel Martinelli in 2019

Gabriel Martinelli

Barcelona turned down the chance to sign Gabriel Martinelli in 2019, according to AS. The Brazilian was playing for Ituano, a club in Brazil's fourth tier, when he caught the Camp Nou hierarchy's eyes.

Martinelli was invited for a trial and spent two weeks at the club. However, the Catalans ultimately decided not to go ahead with the transfer.

A source close to the player spoke to AS about the episode, saying (via Barca Universal):

“He came to Barça B almost for free, but they didn’t approve the signing. They didn’t say yes or no. He was in Barcelona for two weeks. After that, scouts saw him again at the Copa Sao Paulo, but by then, another club had already made their move.”

Martinelli went on to join Arsenal that summer and has since registered 50 goals and 28 assists from 218 games.

