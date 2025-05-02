Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans plan €25m offer for Bundesliga ace, Hansi Flick on the brink of renewal, and more - May 2, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to the Jose Zorrilla on Saturday, May 3, to face Real Valladolid in the league. The Catalans arrive at the game on the back of their 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in midweek in the Champions League semifinal first leg.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are planning to bring a Bundesliga ace back to the club. Elsewhere, Hansi Flick is close to committing his future at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 2, 2025.

Barcelona plan €25m offer for Alejandro Grimaldo

Alejandro Grimaldo

Barcelona are planning to move for Alejandro Grimaldo this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Catalans are looking to add more cover for Alejandro Balde in the squad, with Gerrard Martin failing to convince.

Grimaldo has been identified as an option for the job, following a string of impressive outings for Bayer Leverkusen. The 29-year-old rose through the ranks at Camp Nou but left before he could cement a place in the first team.

Grimaldo is now a first-team regular for the reigning Bundesliga champions. This season, the Spanish left-back has registered four goals and 12 assists from 45 games across competitions.

His efforts have already convinced Barcelona, who are ready to pay €25m for his signature this summer. The report adds that such an offer could be enough to convince Bayer Leverkusen. Grimaldo is also eager to return to his alma mater, which could facilitate a deal.

Hansi Flick on the brink of renewal

Hansi Flick

Barcelona are planning to tie Hansi Flick down to a new deal next week, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The German manager has transformed the Catalans' fortunes since arriving last summer.

The LaLiga giants have already won two trophies this season - the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana. They remain in the hunt for the league as well as the Champions League next.

Barcelona are pleased with Flick's work so far, and want to avoid any speculation regarding his future. The German's contract expires at the end of next season, but the Catalans are ready to extend his stay until 2027.

The actual process is expected to take place after the Champions League semifinal second leg against Inter Milan on Tuesday (May 6) and before the weekend's El Clasico. Interestingly, Flick's team has already defeated Real Madrid thrice this season.

Real Madrid eyeing Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Jonathan Tah this summer, according to Diario AS (via Get Football News Spain). The German defender is set to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season as a free agent, and remains heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

The LaLiga giants are looking at cost-effective options to reinforce their backline and have their eyes on Tah. The 29-year-old is proven in the European circuit and could be an upgrade on the likes of Andreas Christensen, who is likely to leave.

However, the Catalans' poor financial situation has forced them to pause talks for a move. Real Madrid are apparently ready to take advantage of the situation and hijack a deal for the German defender.

