Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans plan Frenkie de Jong renewal, LaLiga superstar opens up on future, and more - July 27, 2025

Barcelona will want to sustain their spectacular rise under Hansi Flick next season. The Catalan giants won LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana last campaign, and also reached the semifinal of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning to tie midfielder Frenkie de Jong down to a new deal. Elsewhere, a veteran striker has opened up on his future at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 27, 2025.

Barcelona plan Frenkie de Jong renewal

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona are preparing to extend Frenkie de Jong's stay at Camp Nou, according to Diario AS. The Catalan giants are working to secure the futures of key figures of Hansi Flick's squad.

The LaLiga champions have already tied Lamine Yamal down to a new deal, and it is now being reported that De Jong is the next in line. The Dutchman emerged as an indispensable part of the German manager's starting XI last season.

De Jong's contract expires at the end of next season, and speculation is ripe regarding his next move. However, Barcelona want him around and are preparing to extend his stay for at least three more years.

The 28-year-old is not looking to leave either, with his decision to part ways with agent Ali Dursun likely to aid in negotiations.

Robert Lewandowski opens up on future

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has opened up on his future at Barcelona. The Polish striker's contract expires in less than 12 months, and he is due to turn 37 next month.

Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Lewandowski insisted that he was not thinking about the renewal process yet.

“I don’t know if it will be my last year at Barça, I don’t have that in my head, I’m calm, that’s not important now, it’s the season,” said Lewandowski.

He continued:

"Of course, I hope my goals are important for the team, I think we can improve on last year, we can play better. There were games we didn’t play perfectly because we were a young team, but we can do more.”

He concluded:

“Everyone wants to beat us and we have to be prepared. We can only prove ourselves on the pitch. We are stronger. The first year with Hansi was something new, and now we understand where we want to go. We need the same mentality as last year.”

Robert Lewandowski scored 42 goals from 52 games for Barcelona last season.

Andreas Christensen receives offers to leave Camp Nou

Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen already has offers on the table to leave Barcelona this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Danish defender has also entered the final 12 months of his contract and hasn't been offered a new deal.

Hansi Flick is well stocked at the back, with Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez his preferred center back pairing. The German manager also has Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo in his roster, making Christensen surplus to requirements.

Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans are ready to let the former Chelsea man go this summer. The 29-year-old reportedly has multiple options to choose from, but has no desire to leave Camp Nou this summer.

