Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans plan Hansi Flick renewal, Inaki Pena likely to leave, and more - March 26, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Osasuna on Thursday. March 27, at home. The Catalans arrive at the game on a run of five wins in their last five games in the league.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are planning to tie Hansi Flick down to a new deal. Elsewhere, Inaki Pena could leave Camp Nou this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 26, 2025.

Barcelona plan Hansi Flick renewal

Hansi Flick

Barcelona are planning to extend Hansi Flick's stay at Camp Nou, according to SPORT. The German manager's contract expires in 2026 and the club are eager to avoid any speculation regarding his future.

Flick has done a fantastic job since taking charge of the Catalans last summer. He has worked within the club's stringent budget and has improved the players at his disposal.

The LaLiga giants have already won the Supercopa de España, while they are also leading the title race at the moment. Barcelona are alive in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey as well.

The club is pleased with Flick's impact so far and wants to tie him down to a new deal beyond his current contract. The German manager, however, remains focused on the season and isn't thinking of his future right now.

Flick's strategy aligns with the Catalans' long-term vision, and he is likely to commit to a new deal. However, the former Bayern Munich manager doesn't want to be at Camp Nou for too long.

Flick is only planning to stay with the club for three to four years before taking a break from football. For now, the LaLiga giants are waiting for the right time to initiate contract talks.

Inaki Pena likely to leave

Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena's time at Camp Nou could be coming to an end this summer. The Spanish goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona of late, with Hansi Flick preferring Wojciech Szczesny between the sticks.

The Polish custodian came out of retirement and joined the Catalans in October last year to help them deal with Marc-André ter Stegen's injury. He has since made the No. 1 position his own, igniting talk of a possible renewal.

The situation has raised doubts about Pena's continuity with the LaLiga giants. The 26-year-old is under contract until 2026 and hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Spaniard is yet to decide on his future, but Barcelona believe that he will be on his way this summer.

Catalans want Ferran Torres stay

Ferran Torres

Barcelona are ready to hand Ferran Torres a new contract, according to SPORT. The Spanish forward has been one of the most impactful players in the league this season, scoring eight goals as a substitute.

Hansi Flick holds the player in high regard, and the club is also pleased with his efforts. The Catalans now want to reward him with a new deal until 2029, with his existing salary but improved performance-based bonuses.

The club have already outlined their proposal to the 25-year-old, and an agreement is expected. Torres' current contract is due to expire in 2027, but he could be set for a longer stay.

