Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans plan Lionel Messi return, club leading Luis Diaz chase, and more - March 20, 2025

Barcelona have already won the Supercopa de Espana this season. Hansi Flick's men are alive in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey and are also leading the LaLiga title race.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are working on a blockbuster move for Lionel Messi. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are the favorites in the race for Luis Diaz.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 20, 2025.

Barcelona plan Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi

Barcelona are planning to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou in 2026, according to journalist Maximiliano Grillo (via Barca Universal). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner bid a teary farewell to the Catalans in the summer of 2021.

The LaLiga giants failed to offer him a new deal due to their poor finances, and the player left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent. After two seasons with the Parisians, La Pulga joined Inter Miami in 2023 on a Bosman move.

However, his contract with the Herons expires at the end of this year and speculation is ripe regarding his next move. It is believed that Lionel Messi wants to play at the new Camp Nou, and Barcelona are ready to bring him back.

The Catalans are working on the financial aspects of the deal, well aware that a move won't be a simple affair. They are planning to sign the Argentine icon in the summer of 2026, right in time for the inauguration of the new Camp Nou. However, La Pulga has a strained relationship with Joan Laporta and a move is unlikely as long as he is club president.

Catalans leading Luis Diaz chase

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are ahead of the pack in the race to sign Luis Diaz this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal). The Catalans are planning to add more bite to their already fiery attack this summer.

The LaLiga giants want a new left-forward to compete with Raphinha and have set their sights on Luis Diaz. The Colombian has registered 13 goals and five assists from 42 games across competitions this season and his contract with Liverpool expires in 2027.

PSG, Manchester City, AC Milan, Al Hilal, and Al-Nassr are among the clubs eyeing the 28-year-old. However, Barcelona have already laid down groundwork for the move, and are the favorites for Diaz's signature.

Marc Cucurella not thinking of Camp Nou return

Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella is not considering a return to Barcelona this summer. The Spanish left-back rose through the ranks at Camp Nou but left in 2020 after failing to establish himself in the starting XI.

He has made a name for himself since and is now a first-team regular for Chelsea and Spain. The Catalans could be interested in a new left-back this summer as cover for Alejandro Balde, and Cucurella could be a fine choice for the job

Speaking recently, as quoted by SPORT (via Barca Universal), the 26-year-old refused to rule out a future move.

“The truth is that I’m not thinking about it now. I mean, I’m fine where I am and so on, I’m enjoying the moment,” Cucurella said.

He continued:

“Let’s see, never say never, right? I don’t think I’d stay there forever, but for a few more years, I’m very happy.”

Cucurella is under contract at Chelsea until 2028.

