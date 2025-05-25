Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans not planning Alexander Isak move, club end Rafael Leao chase, and more - May 25, 2025

Barcelona travel to the San Mames on Sunday, May 25, to face Athletic Bilbao in their final game of the LaLiga campaign. Hansi Flick's team have already won the title this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are not planning to move for Alexander Isak this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have ended their pursuit of Rafael Leao.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 25, 2025.

Barcelona not planning Alexander Isak move

Alexander Isak

Barcelona are unlikely to make a move for Alexander Isak this summer, according to MARCA. The Swedish striker has been in red-hot form for Newcastle United this season, plundering 27 goals from 42 games.

His efforts have made him one of the most desired targets ahead of the summer transfer window. The Catalans are also looking for a new striker to eventually replace Robert Lewandowski.

While the Pole has been in spectacular form once again this season, he is set to turn 37 in a couple of months. Isak could have been a superb option to fill his boots at Camp Nou, but the LaLiga champions have abandoned their plans to move for him.

The 25-year-old is an integral part of Newcastle United's plans, and the club have no desire to let him go this year. The Swede is under contract until 2028, and a monstrous offer of around €150 million may be needed to prise him away.

Barcelona do not have the finances to pay such a premium fee for Isak at the moment. The Catalans are likely to turn their focus to alternate targets instead.

Catalans end Rafael Leao chase

Rafael Leao

Barcelona have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Rafael Leao, according to MARCA. The Catalans were hot on the heels of the Portuguese forward for a while, and were expected to make a move for the player this summer.

Leao has registered 12 goals and 13 assists from 50 games across competitions this season, but is likely to leave AC Milan this summer. The player is under contract until 2028 and could cost a fat fee this year.

While that hasn't deterred the LaLiga champions, they are wary of Leao's attitude problems. There are also concerns that his arrival could have a negative impact on the squad, which is why the move is no longer on the cards.

Barcelona plan loan move for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are ready to take Marcus Rashford to Camp Nou this summer, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti. The English forward spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United.

The Villans have a £40 million buy option in the deal, and it is believed that any of the player's suitors can secure his services permanently for the same amount. The Catalans were interested in the 27-year-old in January, but a move couldn't be completed as they focused on renewals.

The LaLiga giants have retained their interest in Rashford as they look for a new left-forward this summer. While they lack the finances to script a permanent deal, the Camp Nou hierarchy are hoping to secure the Englishman's services on loan.

