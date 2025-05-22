Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans not planning Neymar return, Hansi Flick extends stay, and more - May 22, 2025

Barcelona will lock horns with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (May 25) in the final game of the LaLiga season. The Catalans have already wrapped up the league title.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions are not planning a blockbuster return for Neymar this summer. Elsewhere, Hansi Flick has signed a new deal at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 22, 2025.

Barcelona not planning Neymar return

Neymar's future remains uncertain

Barcelona have decided not to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou this summer, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Brazilian has been heavily linked with the Catalans of late, and it was previously believed that both parties are open to a move.

The LaLiga champions desire a new left-forward this summer, and Neymar fits the role. His contract with Santos expires next month, and he could be available for free.

The player is even willing to take a pay cut and accept a modest salary of €10m per year, which fits Barcelona's finances. However, the Catalans have now decided against a move for two reasons.

First, the rise of Lamine Yamal has convinced the Camp Nou hierarchy that there is no need for Neymar's return. The Spaniard has caught the fans' imagination and has proven that he can back the hype with performances on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Neymar's fitness issues have also caused the Blaugrana to pull the plug on a possible move this summer. The 33-year-old has suffered from injuries since joining Santos in the winter. He has been out of action for a total of 76 days already, and may no longer fit the high-action style of play Hansi Flick has implemented at the club.

Hansi Flick extends stay

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick has officially signed a new deal with Barcelona, the club have announced. The German manager has transformed the team since taking charge last summer.

Under his able guidance, the Catalans have won the league, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España this season. They have also narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League final, after being knocked out of the semifinal by Inter Milan.

The LaLiga giants are pleased with Flick's efforts and have rewarded him with a new deal. The German's previous contract was due to expire in 2026, but he has now signed a one-year extension until 2027. Barcelona have won 43 of their 59 games under Flick, losing nine, while scoring 171 goals and conceding 72.

Catalans advised against Luis Diaz move

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona players have advised the club against a move for Luis Diaz this summer, according to El Nacional (via CaughtOffside). It is no secret that the Catalans are looking for a new left-forward this summer to upgrade their attack.

Recent reports have suggested that Diaz is among the preferred options for the position. The Colombian has been very impressive for Liverpool this season, registering 17 goals and eight assists from 49 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at Camp Nou. However, some of the board members and many of the players are apparently against the move, as they believe that the team is well-stocked in attack with Raphina and Lamine Yamal.

