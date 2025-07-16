Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans prepare opening offer for Liverpool ace, Galatasaray want Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and more - July 16, 2025

Barcelona are working to add more quality to their squad to sustain their impressive rise under Hansi Flick. The German manager has been a revelation since taking charge last summer, and guided the Catalans to a domestic treble in the 2024-25 season.

Today's transfer rumors state that the Spanish champions are reportedly preparing their opening offer for a Liverpool forward. Elsewhere, Galatasaray are offering Marc-Andre ter Stegen an escape route from Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 16, 2025.

Barcelona prepare opening offer for Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of Luis Diaz this summer, according to journalist Gianluigi Longari. The LaLiga champions are in the market for a new left-forward and have the Colombian on their radar.

Sporting director Deco apparently considers Diaz a priority target for the club. The 28-year-old registered 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games across competitions last season.

His contributions were key to the Reds' Premier League triumph, and they have no desire to let him go this summer. Recent reports have suggested that the Merseyside club have already rejected a €67.5m offer from Bayern Munich for their star man.

Liverpool reportedly want €100m to let Diaz go, which is beyond Barcelona's financial capabilities. The Catalans, however, are planning to structure a deal that will be enough to convince the Reds. The Colombian is apparently ready to move to Camp Nou this summer.

Galatasaray want Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Galatasaray are ready to sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer provided he arrives for free, according to SPORT. The German custodian is no longer indispensable for Barcelona following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer.

The Turkish club are offering him a four-year contract with a pay hike, but only if he terminates his contract with the Catalans. The LaLiga champions are ready to let Ter Stegen go for free to remove his salary from their wage bill.

However, the 33-year-old is angry with Barcelona's treatment and has no desire to leave. Instead, Ter Stegen wants to stay and fight for his place under Hansi Flick. His contract runs until 2028.

Roony Bardghji delighted to move to Camp Nou

Roony Bardghji

Roony Bardghji has expressed his delight at completing a move to Barcelona. The Catalans recently signed the Swedish forward from Copenhagen for a reported €2.5m fee.

Speaking to the club's media, Bardghji insisted that he has fulfilled a dream by moving to Camp Nou.

“I don’t have words to describe how I feel right now, I’m very, very happy, it’s a great day for me and my family, for everyone around me. It’s a dream I had, it’s unbelievable to be here, it’s a great thing,” said Bardghji.

He continued:

“We’ve all had this since I was very young, so it’s amazing to be here now. I mean, I’m not sure, but I think maybe 2 or 3 Swedish players have been here before, so maybe I’m the fourth one. So, it’s a big thing, of course, yeah, like I said, for me and maybe for Sweden as well.”

The 19-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the LaLiga champions until 2029.

