Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Alexander Isak boost, club want €150m for Raphinha, and more - March 4, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie against Benfica on Wednesday, March 5. Hansi Flick's team will arrive at the game buoyed by their 4-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have received a boost in their efforts to sign Alexander Isak this summer. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have set their asking price for Raphinha.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 4, 2025.

Barcelona receive Alexander Isak boost

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak would prefer to join Barcelona if he leaves Newcastle United, according to El Nacional. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 in August this year.

The Polish striker has been prolific this season, plundering 34 goals from 37 games across competitions already. However, he cannot be expected to continue forever and the LaLiga giants have apparently zeroed in on Isak as his replacement.

The Swede has registered 22 goals and five assists from 31 games across competitions so far. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Arsenal and Liverpool.

However, Isak has turned them down as he has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou. Interestingly, the 25-year-old is under contract with Newcastle United until 2028, so prising him away won't be easy. The Magpies will apparently demand €180m for his signature, which, given Barcelona's well-documented financial woes, could be a dealbreaker.

Catalans want €150m for Raphinha

Raphinha is a wanted man

Barcelona will only let Raphinha leave for €150m, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian has been in red-hot form this season under Hansi Flick, scoring 24 goals and setting up 18 more from 39 games.

His efforts have already turned heads at clubs in the Middle East, but the Catalans have no desire to let him go. The LaLiga giants consider the 28-year-old an integral part of their plans and have now set a steep price tag on his head to keep suitors at bay.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also plan to tie Raphinha down to a new deal to end speculation regarding his future. His contract expires in 2027.

Wojciech Szczesny opens up on future

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny has hinted that he could be open to an extension with Barcelona. The veteran goalkeeper came out of retirement in October to join the Catalans as an emergency replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German custodian suffered a knee injury in September and Szczesny was roped in to provide cover for the position. However, the Polish goalkeeper has since usurped Inaki Pena as the No. 1 under Hansi Flick.

While not completely free from error, Szczesny's has done quite well so far, igniting calls for a new deal. The 34-year-old is under contract until the end of this season.

Speaking recently, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, Szczesny stated that he is loving life with the LaLiga giants.

“If you asked me at the start of the season, I’d say I’ll be leaving Barça in June. But I love the time I‘ve spent here… My family is happy, my son loves his school, my wife loves being here… I’m open to everything,” said Szczesny.

Wojciech Szczesny has registered seven clean sheets in 13 games so far.

