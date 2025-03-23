Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Jonathan David boost, club wants Vanderson, and more - March 23, 2025

Barcelona are leading the LaLiga title race after 27 games this season, tied on 60 points with second-placed Real Madrid, but with a game in hand. Hansi Flick's team next face Osasuna on Thursday, March 27, in the league.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans have received a boost in their plans to sign Jonathan David this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in Vanderson.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 23, 2025.

Barcelona receive Jonathan David boost

Jonathan David

Jonathan David has expressed a desire to move to LaLiga at some point in his career. The Canadian striker is a wanted man ahead of the summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Ad

Trending

David has been outstanding for Lille so far, registering 23 goals and 10 assists from 41 games across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are already eyeing him as a possible long-term replacement for the aging Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole has been in sizzling form this campaign, registering 35 goals from 40 games across competitions, but is due to turn 37 in August. David has already displayed all the qualities to be a hit under Hansi Flick at Camp Nou, but is also wanted in the Premier League.

Ad

However, speaking recently as cited by SPORT, the 25-year-old hinted that he would prefer a move to LaLiga instead.

“The Premier League is much faster and more physical than the rest of the championships but, in my opinion, I grew up watching a lot of La Liga games and it’s my favourite competition. One day I would like to play there,” David said.

Ad

The Catalans, however, may struggle to compete with Premier League clubs in the race, given their poor financial situation.

Catalans wants Vanderson

Vanderson.

Barcelona have set their sights on Vanderson, according to Diario SPORT. The report adds that club sporting director Deco has been eyeing the Brazilian defender since 2022 and is planning to lap him up this summer.

Ad

The Catalans are in the market for a new right-back to compete with and cover for Jules Kounde. Vanderson has been identified as the perfect candidate for the job and the LaLiga giants are already planning to initiate negotiations regarding a move.

Barcelona apparently believe that the 23-year-old could become the new Dani Alves for the club. Vanderson has registered two goals and four assists from 34 games across competitions for Monaco this season. He is under contract until 2028 and is likely to cost a fat fee.

Ad

Luis Diaz ready to leave Liverpool

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz is ready to leave Liverpool this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Colombian forward remains linked with a move to Camp Nou ahead of the summer.

Ad

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Diaz is on Barcelona's radar.

“I’m told that Barca have a very good relationship with people close to Luis Diaz. I’m also told that Luis Diaz would be open to trying a new experience in Spain, in this case at Barcelona – very exciting football for a fast, quality player with these skills would be absolutely perfect, so Luis Diaz could be tempted by this opportunity,” Romano said.

Diaz's contract with Liverpool runs until 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback