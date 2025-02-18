Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Jonathan Tah boost, Liverpool ace wants Camp Nou move, and more - February 18, 2025

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Monday, February 17, in LaLiga. Robert Lewandowski scored the only goal of the game, from the spot to power Hansi Flick's team to the top of the league table.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have received a boost in their efforts to sign Jonathan Tah this summer. Elsewhere, a Liverpool forward is eager to move to Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 18, 2025.

Barcelona receive Jonathan Tah boost

Jonathan Tah

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has revealed that the club are not considering a move for Jonathan Tah this summer. The German defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is apparently a priority target for Barcelona.

Tah has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons, but has already announced that he will leave the BayArena this summer. Recent reports have suggested that the Bavarians are among the clubs eyeing a move for the 29-year-old.

However, speaking recently as cited by SPORT via Barca Universal, Freund insisted that Bayern Munich are not planning defensive reinforcements.

“Tah’s name is not in our thoughts now. Our defence is at a high level and it is not something that is on Bayern’s table for next season," said Freund.

Jonathan Tah has registered 34 appearances for Xabi Alonso's side this season, all but one of which have been starts.

Luis Diaz wants Camp Nou move

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz has his heart set on a move to Barcelona, according to Cadena SER. The report adds that the Colombian is also on the Catalans' wish list.

Diaz has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, registering 13 goals and three assists from 35 games across competitions. His contract with the Reds runs until 2027, but speculation is ripe regarding his next move.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are apparently planning to sign a new left forward at the end of the season. The LaLiga giants have been linked with Nico Williams and Marcus Rashford in recent windows, but have failed to get a deal across the line.

Diaz is apparently on their radar as well, although prising him away won't be easy. Liverpool are likely to demand a hefty fee for their prized asset, which could be a dealbreaker given Barcelona's financial situation. However, the player's desire to move to Camp Nou could work in their favour.

Catalans planning extended stay for Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are planning to tie Robert Lewandowski down to a new deal until 2027, according to journalist David Bernabeu. The veteran striker already has an automatic renewal option in his deal.

Lewandowski's contract will extend for a further year if he manages to register 45 minutes or more for 55% of the Catalans' games this season. As things stand, the 36-year-old has registered 32 goals and three assists from 34 games, 33 of which have been starts.

The option is likely to be triggered in the coming weeks, but the LaLiga giants are also planning to tie the player down to an additional year. Barcelona believe that Lewandowski is the best option to lead the line at the moment and want him to stay for a while.

