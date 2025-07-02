Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Luis Diaz boost, Ansu Fati leaves Camp Nou, and more - July 2, 2025

Barcelona are planning to add more quality to Hansi Flick's squad before the start of the 2025-26 season. The Catalans enjoyed an impressive run under the German manager in the 2024-25 campaign, securing a domestic treble and reaching the Champions League semifinals.
Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have received a boost in their efforts to sign Liverpool's Luis Diaz this summer. Elsewhere, Ansu Fati has left Camp Nou on a temporary deal.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 2, 2025.
Barcelona receive Luis Diaz boost
Liverpool could offload Luis Diaz to raise funds after a spending spree this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Reds have invested heavily in the transfer market so far, bringing in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.
The Merseyside club are now planning to raise funds by offloading some of their current stars. Liverpool are apparently aiming to secure around €225m from player sales, and Luis Diaz could be among the names sacrificed.
The Colombian forward enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign with the Premier League champions, scoring 17 goals and setting up eight more from 50 games. His efforts have apparently earned him admirers at Camp Nou as well.
The player, though, is under contract at Anfield until 2027, so he is likely to cost a fat fee. Given the Catalans' poor financial situation, they could struggle to complete a move for the 28-year-old.
Ansu Fati leaves Camp Nou
Ansu Fati has left Camp Nou to join Monaco on a season-long loan, Barcelona have confirmed. The Spanish forward's future has been up in the air after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.
Fati failed to break into Hansi Flick's plans, ending the campaign with just 11 appearance, only three of which were starts. The Catalans have now run out of patience with the 22-year-old, and agreed to loan him out to the Ligue 1 club.
Sharing a statement on their website, the LaLiga champions added that Fati has extended his stay until 2028.
“FC Barcelona and first team player Ansu Fati have reached an agreement to extend his contract until June 30, 2028. Likewise, FC Barcelona and AS Monaco have reached an agreement for the loan of the striker until June 30, 2026.”
Monaco will apparently have the option to sign Fati permanently for €11m next summer.
Catalans cannot register Nico Williams, says LaLiga president
LaLiga president Javier Tebas has shared some concerning news about Barcelona's pursuit of Nico Williams. The Spanish forward is expected to leave Athletic Bilbao this summer. and the Camp Nou looks like the most likely destination.
The Catalans are looking for a new left-forward to further improve their attack, and have apparently zeroed in on Williams for the job. The 22-year-old registered 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games in the 2024-25 season, and has reportedly agreed a six-year deal with the Blaugrana.
However, speaking recently as cited by COPE, Tebas insisted that the LaLiga giants don't have the capacity to register Williams at the moment.
“Barcelona cannot register Nico Williams as of today,” said Tebas
Williams reportedly has a €62m release clause in his contract with Athletic Bilbao.