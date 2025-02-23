Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Luis Diaz boost, club face Rafael Leao competition, and more - February 23, 2025

Barcelona secured a 2-0 win over Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria on Saturday, February 22, in LaLiga. Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres found the back of the net to help Hansi Flick's team stay at the top of the league table.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have received a boost in their efforts to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants will face competition from Chelsea in the race to sign Rafael Leao.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 23, 2025.

Barcelona receive Luis Diaz boost

Luis Diaz.

Liverpool could listen to offers to Luis Diaz this summer, according to transfer expert Mick Brown. The Colombian forward is a target for Barcelona, who are in the market for attacking additions this year.

The Catalans desire a new left-forward and have Diaz on their wish list. The 28-year-old has been quite impressive for the Reds this season, registering 13 goals and three assists from 36 games.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown suggested that the Merseyside club could offload Diaz to make room for a new striker.

“Salah is always out on the right, that’s a given, but then you’ve got Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz rotating between playing as a striker or on the left. That’s a position, especially through the middle, that they’re going to be looking to improve. They’ll want a real world-class striker to play through the middle with that quality then around him," said Brown.

He continued:

"In that case, I think Diaz is a player they could look to move on, because the addition of another attacking player means his role could be reduced. I’m told there has been interest in him from a few clubs, so if offers come in, I think Liverpool will be prepared to let him go.”

Barcelona also have a long-standing interest in Nico Williams for the left-forward role.

Catalans face Rafael Leao competition

Rafael Leao

Barcelona will face competition from Chelsea in the race to sign Rafael Leao, according to AS. The Portuguese forward has been in fine form this season, registering nine goals and eight assists from 36 games across competitions for AC Milan.

While his contract expires in 2028, the Rossoneri could cash in on him this summer if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League. The Catalans are keeping a close eye on the situation as they work to add more bite to their attack.

However, Chelsea's entry into the scene will be a cause for concern for the LaLiga giants. The Blues have the finances to pip Barcelona to the 25-year-old's signature.

Jonathan Tah set to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer

Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah is unlikely to sign a new deal with Bayer Leverkusen, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The German defender's contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Barcelona are plotting to sign him for free this summer. However, recent reports have suggested that Tah could sign a new deal with Leverkusen.

Falk has now refuted those claims, stating that the 29-year-old will leave the BayArena at the end of this season. That is likely to please the Catalans.

