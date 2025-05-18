Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Luis Diaz boost, club plan new deal for Danish ace, and more - May 18, 2025

Barcelona welcome Villarreal to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 18, for their penultimate LaLiga game of the campaign. Hansi Flick's team have already won the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have received a boost in their pursuit of Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are planning to tie a Danish defender down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 18, 2025.

Barcelona receive Luis Diaz boost

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz is yet to agree a new deal with Liverpool, according to Relevo (via Caught Offside). The Colombian forward has been in fine form for the Reds this season, and is apparently being eyed by Barcelona.

Diaz has registered 17 goals and eight assists from 48 games across competitions this campaign. The Merseyside club are pleased with his efforts so far and have already offered him a new deal.

However, Diaz is yet to respond to their proposal, adding to speculation regarding his future. The player's contract with Liverpool runs until 2027, so he could be offloaded unless he agrees to an extension.

The Catalans are apparently keeping a close eye on the situation, as they look to add more firepower to their already impressive attack. The LaLiga champions are apparently eyeing a new left-forward, and Diaz fits the bill.

The Colombian is a long-term target for the Camp Nou hierarchy, and there have been suggestions that he is open to a move to Barcelona as well. However, Luis Diaz has a €80m price tag on his head, which could complicate matters for the Catalans. The Spanish champions are under financial distress and may not have the funds to script such a big money move this summer.

Catalans plan new deal for Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are considering a one-year extension for Andreas Christensen this summer, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Danish defender's contract expires in 2026, and there has been a lot of speculation regarding his future.

Christensen has struggled with injuries this season, managing just five appearances across competitions so far. The Catalans are well stocked in the backline, propelling talks of the 29-year-old's possible departure this summer.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are expected to turn to player sales this summer to address their poor finances. It has been suggested that Barcelona could cash in on Christensen to raise funds.

The player's injury woes have only added to the rumors. However, Hansi Flick apparently believes that the Dane could be an important player if he manages to shake off his injury troubles. As such, the Catalans are considering his stay, with the player not looking to leave either.

Dani Olmo not for sale

Dani Olmo.

Barcelona have no desire to offload Dani Olmo this summer, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City are eyeing a move for the Spaniard this summer to replace the outgoing Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian maestro is all set to exit the Etihad as a free agent at the end of the season and Pep Guardiola apparently wants Olmo to take his place. However, the Catalans consider him a key part of their plans and won't consider a departure.

