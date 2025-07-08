Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Marcus Rashford boost, Juventus yet to make Ronald Araujo move, and more - July 8, 2025

Barcelona are working to add more quality to their squad this summer. Hansi Flick has been a revelation for the Catalans since taking charge last year, winning the domestic treble in his debut campaign.

Ad

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have received a boost in their pursuit of Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, Juventus are yet to submit an offer for Ronald Araujo.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 8, 2025.

Barcelona receive Marcus Rashford boost

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made it clear that Marcus Rashford is not in his plans for the upcoming season, according to SPORT. The English forward is apparently a target for Barcelona this summer.

Ad

Trending

The Catalans were also heavily linked with the player in January but failed to get a deal across the line. Rashford, meanwhile, went on to join Aston Villa on a six-month loan deal.

While the Englishman was in decent form for the Villans, it may not be enough to salvage his Old Trafford career. The 27-year-old had a fallout with Amorim last year, and is now expected to be on his way this summer.

Ad

Barcelona remain on the hunt for a new left-forward at the moment. With Nico Williams turning them down, the Catalans have apparently reignited their plans to sign Rashford this year.

Juventus yet to make Ronald Araujo move

Ronald Araujo

Juventus are yet to make a move for Ronald Araujo in recent weeks, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Uruguayan defender's future at Barcelona is up in the air this summer, with recent reports suggesting that he has a €60m release clause valid until July 15.

Ad

The Catalans are well stocked at the back, and it is believed that they are willing to cash in on Araujo this summer to address their poor finances. The Bianconeri have been linked with the 26-year-old for a while, and were previously expected to prise him away this year.

However, Juventus are yet to submit a formal proposal for Araujo. Meanwhile, Andreas Christensen now looks the most likely defender to leave Barcelona this summer. The Dane is under contract until 2026, and hasn't been offered a new deal.

Ad

Luis Diaz opens up on his future

Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz has hinted that he could be open to a move away from Liverpool this summer. The Colombian forward has had admirers at Barcelona for a while, and has been linked with a move to Camp Nou once again this summer.

Ad

Diaz was outstanding for Liverpool in the 2024-25 campaign, helping them win the Premier League title. Interestingly, the 28-year-old's contract at Anfield expires in 2027, and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Speaking to some Instagram influencers in his country, as cited by Barca Universal, Diaz left the door open for an exit from the Reds.

“We’re in talks with Liverpool and everyone who has shown interest. I’m very happy where I am, but I need to make the best decision for me,” said Diaz.

Diaz scored 17 goals and set up eight more from 50 outings for Liverpool in the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More