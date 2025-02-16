Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Nico Williams boost, Chelsea eyeing Spanish ace, and more - February 16, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their home game against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, February 17, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game in third place in the league, three points behind leaders Real Madrid, with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have received a boost in their efforts to sign Nico Williams this year. Elsewhere, Chelsea have set their sights on a Spanish midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 16, 2025.

Barcelona receive Nico Williams boost

Nico Williams

Nico Williams would prefer to join Barcelona if he leaves Athletic Bilbao this summer, according to TBR Football. The Spanish forward was on fire last season, helping Bilbao win the Copa del Rey.

Williams also won Euro 2024 with Spain and was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou last summer. The 22-year-old ended up staying at San Mames and has endured a mixed campaign so far.

Williams has registered just four goals and six assists from 30 games across competitions this season. However, that hasn't stopped his suitors from sniffing around.

Chelsea are interested in the Spaniard, while Arsenal are also his long-term admirers. However, should the Spaniard leave Athletic Bilbao this summer, he would prefer to join Barcelona.

Interestingly, the player has a €58 million release clause in his deal, and the Catalans are not out of financial trouble yet. As such, a move to Camp Nou may not be a straightforward affair.

Chelsea eyeing Marc Casado

Marc Casado

Chelsea have set their sights on Marc Casado, according to Cadena SER. The Spanish midfielder has cemented his place in the Barcelona team and already looks like Sergio Busquets' successor.

Casado has appeared 30 times across competitions for the Catalans this season, registering six assists. His contract runs until 2028, but the Blues are already planning to prise him away this year.

The London giants had their eyes on the 21-year-old last summer as well but failed to get a deal across the line. Chelsea have already made an approach for the player in recent days.

Meanwhile, it appears that Hansi Flick has already assured the player of his place in the starting XI. However, Barcelona are in financial distress at the moment and could turn to player sales at the end of the season.

Catalans reach contract renewal agreement with superstar duo

Robert Lewandowski

Barca have reached an agreement to renew the contracts of Robert Lewandowski and Inigo Martinez, according to Mundo Deportivo. The two veterans have been decisive for the club at the two ends of the pitch this season.

Lewandowski has rediscovered himself under Hansi Flick, registering 31 goals from 33 games across competitions. Elsewhere, Martinez has been a rock at the back for the German manager.

The Catalans are pleased with their efforts and want them to stay for an additional year. Both players have automatic renewal clauses in their contracts, which are likely to be triggered in the coming weeks. However, that no longer matters as the LaLiga giants have already reached an agreement for their renewal.

