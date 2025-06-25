Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans receive Pablo Garcia boost, AC Milan eyeing LaLiga ace, and more - June 25, 2025

Barcelona are working to streamline their squad ahead of the new season. The Catalans ended the 2024-25 campaign with a domestic treble, but failed to win the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have received a boost in their pursuit of Pablo Garcia. Elsewhere, AC Milan have set their sights on a Danish defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 25, 2025.

Barcelona receive Pablo Garcia boost

Pablo Garcia

Spain Under-19 hero Pablo Garcia has revealed that he prefers Barcelona over Real Madrid. The Real Betis striker recently made news by scoring four goals against Germany in the Under-19 European Championship.

His goals helped the Spain Under-19 side to reach the final of the tournament. The talented teenager is highly rated across the country and has been linked with the Catalans, as well as Los Blancos.

Speaking to COPE after the semifinals, as cited by Barca Universal, Garcia insisted that he is not planning to leave Real Betis right now.

“Right now it’s not in my plans and I don’t think it’s going to be for a long time. I’ve been a Betis fan all my life, since I was in my mother’s belly,” said Garcia.

He continued:

“I have a preference, I’m a Real Betis fan because it’s the team of my life but I’m much more attracted to Barcelona. Here I always get together with La Masia players, who as well as being great players are great people.”

Garcia is under contract with Real Betis until 2029.

AC Milan eyeing Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

AC Milan are ready to offer Andreas Christensen a chance to resurrect his career, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Danish defender's contract with Barcelona expires at the end of next season, and he hasn't been handed a new deal yet.

Recent reports have suggested that the Catalans are ready to let him go this summer. The LaLiga champions are well stocked at the back and want to cash in on Christensen to raise funds.

AC Milan are keeping a close watch on the situation at Camp Nou, and want to prise him away for a nominal fee this summer. However, Christensen wants to stay at Barcelona.

Former player slams Catalans for Marc-Andre ter Stegen treatment

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Basler has slammed Barcelona over their treatment of Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper spent much of the 2024-25 campaign on the treatment table, registering just nine appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have already signed Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer. With Wojciech Szczesny expected to sign an extension at Camp Nou, Ter Stegen's future is now up in the air.

Speaking to Sport1, as cited by AS, Basler insisted that the 33-year-old will have to leave Camp Nout to retain his place in the national team.

“This is what happens nowadays. If you’re injured and you’re no longer needed, you’re thrown away like a garbage bag. It’s no surprise. He won’t have a chance there and he’s even risking his place in the national team. He will have to find something else if he wants to be number one at the 2026 World Cup,” said Basler.

Ter Stegen's contract with the LaLiga champions expires in 2028.

