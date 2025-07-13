Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans refuse to give up on Luis Diaz, Monaco want LaLiga ace, and more - July 13, 2025

Barcelona are working to add more quality to Hansi Flick's roster before the start of the new campaign. The German manager has been a revelation since taking charge at Camp Nou last summer, and won the domestic treble in his first season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans haven't given up on their pursuit of Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, AS Monaco remain hot on the heels of a LaLiga star.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 13, 2025.

Barcelona refuse to give up on Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona remain hopeful of securing the services of Luis Diaz, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Catalans have been linked with the Colombian forward for a while and are apparently monitoring his situation with interest.

Diaz was outstanding for Liverpool in the recently concluded campaign, helping them win the Premier League title. The 28-year-old registered 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games for the Reds across competitions in the 2024-25 season.

His contract with the Merseyside club expires in 2027, but the player is expected to be on the move this summer. It is believed that he would prefer to join the LaLiga champions if he leaves Liverpool.

Barcelona are looking for a new left-forward and have Diaz on their agenda after missing out on Nico Williams. The Catalans are even willing to pay €60m for the Colombian, which they feel is a fair fee given the player's age and his contract situation.

Personal terms with Diaz won't be a problem, as he is willing to take a pay cut to complete the move. Unlike Nico Williams, the Colombian has no demands regarding registration. However, the LaLiga giants also have their eyes on Marcus Rashford as a possible alternative to Diaz.

Monaco want Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

AS Monaco remain keen to sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The German custodian is staring at an uncertain future at Barcelona at the moment.

The Catalans roped in highly rated goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer from Espanyol to strengthen their goalkeeper department. The Spaniard is expected to become the new No. 1 for the LaLiga giants, with Wojciech Szczesny likely to be his deputy.

The situation has left Ter Stegen in a limbo, with reports suggesting that Barcelona are keen to let him go. AS Monaco are offering him a chance to secure regular football, but the 33-year-old reportedly wants to stay and fight for his place under Hansi Flick. However, the Ligue 1 giants haven't given up on the German just yet.

Marcus Rashford rejects massive offer to move to the Middle East

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has turned down a lucrative offer to move to the Middle East this summer as he wants to join Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Englishman is no longer part of Manchester United's plans and will be allowed to leave this year.

A club from Saudi Arabia reportedly offered him a massive contract worth €40m, but Rashford turned it down. The 27-year-old has his heart set on a move to Camp Nou and is even willing to take a pay cut to join the Catalans.

