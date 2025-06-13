Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans reject Ansu Fati offer, German ace advised to join Galatasaray, and more - June 13, 2025

Barcelona are working to add more quality to their already impressive squad before the start of the new season. Hansi Flick's team ended the 2024/25 campaign by winning the LaLiga title, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.
Meanwhile, the Catalans have rejected an offer for Ansu Fati from a Ligue 1 club. Elsewhere, a German goalkeeper has been advised to move to Galatasaray.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 13, 2025.
Barcelona reject Ansu Fati offer
Barcelona have turned down Monaco's opening offer for Ansu Fati, according to MARCA. The Catalans are looking to move the Spaniard on this summer, with the player no longer in Hansi Flick's plans.
The LaLiga champions were locked in talks with the Ligue 1 club regarding a move this year. However, Monaco apparently have no intention of signing the 22-year-old on a permanent deal.
Instead, the French club proposed a loan deal, and wanted Barcelona to cover the majority of his wages. The Catalans have rejected the offer, as they will only consider a loan deal with a purchase option.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen advised to join Galatasaray
Former Turkey assistant manager Kenan Kocak has advised Marc-Andre ter Stegen to join Galatasaray. The German goalkeeper's future at Barcelona has come under doubt following the club's pursuit of Espanyol's Joan Garcia.
Ter Stegen has divided opinion among fans over the years, and has struggled with injuries as well. Recent reports have suggested that Galatasaray are now offering the 33-year-old an escape route from Camp Nou.
Speaking recently, as cited by AS, Kocak insisted that Ter Stegen would be the ideal replacement for Fernando Muslera at Istanbul.
“Ter Stegen’s signing by Galatasaray is a real possibility, and he is totally open to negotiations. He could be the ideal replacement for Muslera. He’s a goalkeeper with a lot of experience,” said Kocak
He continued:
“I don’t know if Flick will let him go, but if Galatasaray gets serious, why not? If Barça allow it, it can happen. Everything depends on professionalism and the ability to negotiate. Where there is financial stability, any transfer is possible. Players first evaluate the economic conditions, and then everything else.”
Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has recetly stated that Barcelona will trigger the player's release clause soon.
Gerard Martin opens up about his future
Gerard Martin has revealed that he is happy at Camp Nou. The 23-year-old left-back has largely played second fiddle to Alejandro Balde at Barcelona and his future remains unclear ahead of the summer.
However, speaking to Jijantes as cited by Barca Universal, Martin suggested that he is not looking to leave the Catalans at the moment.
“These are things that come up. In the end, I don’t take any notice, I’m focused on Barça and the truth is that I’m happy with my season,” said Martin.
He continued:
“I think the coaching staff are also happy with me, with my progress and what I still have to improve. The truth is that I don’t think about anything other than Barça. I am calm.”
Martin is under contract with the LaLiga champions until 2028.