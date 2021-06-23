Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans set to announce Lionel Messi contract renewal, club have to pay €35m for Bundesliga ace and more – 23rd June 2021

Barcelona have already begun the transfer window on the front foot. The Catalans were dealt a blow when Georginio Wijnaldum snubbed them to join Paris Saint-Germain. However, the La Liga giants have still managed to sign Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and Memphis Depay, all of whom have joined on free transfers.

The Catalans are expected to bring in a few more players between now and the end of August and are preparing for a few departures as well. On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from 23 June 2021.

Barcelona set to announce Lionel Messi's contract renewal

Lionel Messi

Barcelona have managed to convince Lionel Messi to stay and will announce his contract renewal on Thursday, according to ESPN. The Argentinean’s current deal is set to expire at the end of this month. However, the Catalans are working hard behind the scenes to keep their star man at Camp Nou.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner wanted to leave the club last summer. Although he ended up staying in Spain, there were rumors that Messi would leave for free in the summer.

✅ Confirmed by @JoanjosepPallas & @JuanbautisSimon — Barcelona is hoping to announce the renewal agreement on Thursday, coinciding with Messi’s birthday. #Transfers ✍️ — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) June 22, 2021

However, the arrival of Joan Laporta, who enjoys a fantastic relationship with the Argentinean, might have worked in Barcelona’s favor. The Catalans have reportedly reached an agreement with the player’s representatives and only a final approval from Lionel Messi is pending.

The La Liga giants are planning to announce the good news on Thursday when the player turns 34. The Argentinean is currently involved in Copa America with the national team and has already helped the side reach the knockout stages, with seven points from three games.

Barcelona will have to pay €35m for Bundesliga ace

Robin Gosens

Barcelona will have to pay €35m to secure the services of Robin Gosens, according to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Mercato Web. The Catalans are among the clubs interested in the German, who has recently caught the eye with his performances at Euro 2020.

Gosens managed 12 goals and eight assists in 44 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season and played a pivotal role in Atalanta’s third-place finish in the Serie A.

Barcelona have made contact over a potential move for Atalanta's German wing-back Robin Gosens. pic.twitter.com/LAlHUS46mB — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) June 21, 2021

Barcelona are looking for a replacement for Jordi Alba, with Junior Firpo failing to impress and expected to leave to the club in the summer. Gosens is one of the options the Catalans are looking at and they have already made an approach to sign the player.

The German could slot in seamlessly in the 3-5-2 formation preferred by Ronald Koeman last season, but now know that he won’t come cheap.

Catalans interested in signing Polish teenage sensation

Barcelona are interested in signing Polish teenager Kacper Kozlowski, according to The Hard Tackle via Corriere Dello Sport. The youngster has earned rave reviews since making his debut for Pogon Szczecin as a 15-year-old in 2019.

Kozlowski appeared 20 times for the Polish club in the 2020-21 campaign, registering one goal and three assists. The Polish midfielder also became the youngest player in Euro history when he came off the bench in his country’s 1-1 draw against Spain.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the player but will face competition from Juventus and Borussia Dortmund for the player's signature.

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Ritwik Kumar