Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans set Raphinha price, Saudi Arabia offering €400m for Spanish ace, more - April 12, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Saturday, April 12, to face Leganes in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game buoyed by their 4-0 midweek win over Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg.
Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their asking price for Raphinha. Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia are ready to offer a colossal fee for a Spanish starlet.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 12, 2025.
Barcelona set Raphinha price
Barcelona are willing to let Raphinha leave for €80-90 million, according to journalist Xavi Campos. The Brazilian forward is under contract with the Catalans until 2027, but the club are already planning to tie him down to a new deal.
Raphinha has been in the form of his life this season, registering 28 goals and 22 assists from 45 games across competitions. The LaLiga giants are pleased with his efforts and want to reward him with a new deal.
They are already in talks with the player's camp to extend his stay at the club. Barcelona are willing to offer him a pay hike and are even ready to include an affordable release clause in his deal, which would be applicable from next summer.
However, Raphinha's entourage are asking for a bigger pay package, prompting the club to consider their options. The Catalans are now willing to let him go for the aforementioned fee.
The LaLiga giants remain under financial difficulties and are likely to turn to player sales this summer to address the issue. Raphinha's proposed departure could help ease the situation.
Saudi Arabia offering €400m for Lamine Yamal
Saudi Arabia are ready to offer €400 million to prise Lamine Yamal away from Camp Nou, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish forward has been outstanding for Barcelona this season, registering 14 goals and 21 assists from 43 games across competitions.
His contract expires in less than 18 months, but the player is expected to sign a new deal once he turns 18 this summer. Saudi Arabia are now ready to test the Catalans' resolve by offering a massive fee for the teenager.
However, the LaLiga giants have no desire to let Yamal go, and see him as the face of the club. Barcelona are determined to keep the Spaniard at Camp Nou for years and will not consider any offer for him at the moment.
Juventus eyeing Ansu Fati
Juventus are eyeing a move for Ansu Fati this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish forward is a forgotten man under Hansi Flick at Barcelona and will be allowed to leave this summer.
Fati was once regarded as the heir to Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, but his career has gone haywire in recent seasons. Injuries have been his bane, and the 22-year-old has failed to convince Flick as well.
Fati has registered just nine appearances across competitions this season, only one of which has been from the start. Despite his struggles, Juventus are willing to bet on him this summer. Fati is also willing to move to Turin and get his career back on track.