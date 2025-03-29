Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans set Ronald Araujo price, PL duo want Dutch ace, and more - March 29, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Girona on Sunday (March 30) in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game on the back of a 3-0 win over Osasuna in midweek (March 27).

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their asking price for Ronald Araujo. Elsewhere, two Premier League sides are interested in a Dutch midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 29, 2025.

Barcelona set Ronald Araujo price

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona want €60m to let Ronald Araujo leave this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The Uruguayan defender signed a new deal with the Catalans earlier this year, but that hasn't ended speculation regarding his future.

Araujo has been linked with an exit from Camp Nou in the past few transfer windows, although a move hasn't materialized. The 26-year-old is highly rated in the European circuit, but has struggled to break into Hansi Flick's plans this season.

Since returning from a hamstring injury in December, Araujo has managed just 12 appearances for the LaLiga giants, including nine starts. With Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez forging a rock-solid partnership at the back, his situation may not change in the near future.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of the Uruguayan and are on the hunt for a center back this summer. They are eyeing Araujo with interest and could secure his services for the aforementioned price.

If the Uruguayan ends up leaving, Barcelona plan to move for Virgil van Dijk to fill the gap in the squad, according to a separate report from Fichajes.net. The Dutch defender is in the final months of his contract with Liverpool and has yet to sign a new deal. The Catalans are enticed by the prospect of lapping him up for free this summer.

Chelsea and Liverpool want Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea and Liverpool have set their sights on Frenkie de Jong, according to Fichajes.net (via Barca Universal). The Dutch midfielder has forced his way into Hansi Flick's good books with a series of convincing performances for Barcelona.

However, the player's contract expires in less than 18 months, and he hasn't agreed to a renewal yet. The situation has added to speculation regarding his future, with the Premier League duo eyeing the situation with interest.

The Blues are looking for midfield reinforcements after a disappointing campaign, while the Reds are also in the market for a new midfielder. They have identified De Jong as the ideal candidate for the job.

Both clubs believed that a fee of €65-70m could be enough to convince the Catalans. However, it now appears that the LaLiga giants are already planning to tie him down to a new deal.

Catalans eyeing Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia

Barcelona are eyeing a move for Joan Garcia, according to AS (via Barca Universal). The Catalans are long-term admirers of the Spaniard, who has been in fine form for Espanyol in recent times.

The LaLiga giants are planning to reinforce their options between the sticks this year. Marc-Andre ter Stegen has suffered from injuries in recent years, and the club want a long-term solution to the position.

Wojciech Szczesny is a temporary option, while Inaki Pena's future remains uncertain. Barcelona are eyeing Garcia for the job, although he is also wanted at Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 23-year-old has a €25m release clause.

