Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans step up Raphinha renewal, club offered chance sign Liverpool ace, and more - March 15, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 16, at the Metropolitano Stadium. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 26 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are eager to tie Raphinha down to an extension. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have been offered the chance to secure the services of a Liverpool forward this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 15, 2025.

Barcelona step up Raphinha renewal

Raphinha has been on fire this season

Barcelona have accelerated their efforts to tie Raphinha down to a new deal, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian forward has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 27 goals and setting up 19 more from 41 games.

Hansi Flick's decision to shift Raphinha to the left wing has worked wonders. The Catalans now boast one of the most lethal attacking trios of the world, although the 28-year-old has outshined his colleagues of late.

The situation has prompted interest from clubs across the continent. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are apparently eyeing Raphinha with interest, prompting the LaLiga giants to take action.

Club sporting director Deco has already identified the renewal project as a priority for this year. The Brazilian is already under contract until 2027, but the Catalans want to further extend his stay at the club. As such, the player is unlikely to leave Camp Nou any time soon.

Catalans offered chance sign Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is ready to move to Barcelona this summer, according to Fichajes. The Catalans are in the market for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is in the twilight of his career.

While the LaLiga giants have multiple candidates on their radar, they have now been offered the chance to bring in Nunez. The Uruguayan striker has struggled to impress since arriving at Liverpool and is no longer a part of the club's plans.

The Reds are likely to let the 25-year-old leave at the end of the season, and the player is eyeing a move to Camp Nou. Barcelona are yet to make a decision on a possible move, with Hansi Flick likely to have the final say in the matter.

Marc Casado opens up on future

Marc Casado

Marc Casado has expressed a desire to stay at Camp Nou for his entire career. The Spanish midfielder started the season as a first team regular under Hansi Flick but has lost prominence of late.

He has dropped behind Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order, raising questions about his future. There has been interest from the Premier League, but Casado insists that he is not looking to leave at the moment.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, the 21-year-old stated that he wants to retire with the Catalans.

"I want to spend my entire career at Barcelona and retire here. It’s my dream, it’s the club I love. I hope so. As I said, my goal is to stay here as long as possible and finish my career at Barcelona," said Casado.

Casado has registered one goal and six assists from 35 games across competitions this season, which includes 28 starts.

