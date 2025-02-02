Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Marcus Rashford blow, club eyeing Ligue 1 ace, and more - February 2, 2025

Barcelona welcome Alaves to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, February 2, for their upcoming LaLiga game. Hansi Flick's team are currently third in the league table after 21 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Marcus Rashford on loan this month. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have set their sights on a Brazilian right-back playing in Ligue 1.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 2, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Marcus Rashford blow

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is close to joining Aston Villa on loan this month, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman was linked with a move to Barcelona all winter, but the move has failed to materialize so far.

Trending

Rashford has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford of late and the Red Devils are ready to let him go. The Catalans were keen to prise the player away this month, and the 27-year-old was apparently open to the move as well.

However, the LaLiga giants have failed to make space in their wage bill to accommodate a new signing his month. Barcelona tried to offload Ansu Fati, and Andreas Christensen in recent weeks without success.

They have now paid the price, with Rashford all set to move to Villa Park on loan. The player has already agreed personal terms with Aston Villa, and the two clubs are engaged in talks to chalk out the final details. Villa are likely to have an option to buy the player this summer.

Catalans eyeing Vanderson

Vanderson.

Barcelona have identified Vanderson as an option to bolster their right-back position, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian has been quite impressive for AS Monaco so far, registering two goals and four assists from 27 games across competitions this season.

The Catalans have deployed Jules Kounde in an unconventional right-back position this season, and are now eyeing a specialist for the job. Sporting manager Deco is apparently pleased with Vanderson's efforts and wants him at Camp Nou this year.

However, the Ligue 1 club have no desire to let him. The 23-year-old is under contract with Monaco until 2028, so they hold the upper hand in any negotiations. However, it is stated that the player could be open to joining the LaLiga giants.

Saudi Arabia retain Frenkie de Jong interest

Frenkie de Jong

Al-Ittihad remain keen to prise Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona this year, according to journalist Miguel Rico. De Jong has struggled to break into Hansi Flick's plans at Camp Nou this season.

The 27-year-old has registered 20 appearances across competitions this season for the Catalans, but only six of them have been starts. To make matters worse, his contract with the LaLiga giants expires in less than 18 months and he hasn't agreed to a new deal yet.

Barcelona will consider his exit this summer unless he signs a new deal in the coming months. Al-Ittihad are keeping a close eye on the situation, with club director Ramon Planes apparently a fan of the Dutchman.

The Saudi club have the financial strength to script a deal for the player this year. However, it is unclear whether Frenkie de Jong would be willing to move to the Middle East this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback