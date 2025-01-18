Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans suffer Marcus Rashford blow, club have Lamine Yamal plan, and more - January 18, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Coliseum on Saturday, January 18, to face Getafe in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team have won just one of their last five games in the league and are third in the league table after 19 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Marcus Rashford this month. Elsewhere, the club have devised a plan to keep Lamine Yamal at Camp Nou for a long time.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 18, 2025.

Barcelona suffer Marcus Rashford blow

Marcus Rashford

Borussia Dortmund have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Marcus Rashford this month, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Englishman has dropped in the pecking order at Manchester United since the arrival of Ruben Amorim in November last year.

Rashford hasn't featured for the Red Devils in the last eight games across competitions and the club are ready to let him go. The Catalans are eyeing him with interest, along with AC Milan.

However, Dortmund have recently entered the race and are now ready to ruin the LaLiga giants' plans. The Bundesliga giants are planning to secure the services of the player on loan this month. The 27-year-old has registered seven goals and three assists from 24 games across competitions for Manchester United this season.

Catalans have Lamine Yamal plan

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona are planning a strategic approach to Lamine Yamal's contract renewal process, according to AS. The young forward is the next big thing to emerge out of La Masia and is already one of the club's most important players.

His explosive rise has already caught the imagination of clubs across the continent. The player's contract expires in 2026, but he is expected to sign an extension as soon as he turns 18 this summer.

However, the Catalans are careful to avoid a Lionel Messi-type contract which could eventually become a burden for the club. Instead, the LaLiga giants are planning for a gradual hike in Yamal's salary as they look to reduce their wage bill.

Former player criticizes Barcelona for Xavi treatment

Xavi Hernandez

Former Spain international Santi Cazorla has slammed Barcelona for their treatment of Xavi. The Spanish manager lost his job at the end of last season under unceremonious circumstances.

Hansi Flick was appointed as Xavi's replacement and has done quite well so far. However, Cazorla reckons the Catalans didn't value his countryman's efforts, with Xavi taking over at Camp Nou in a difficult period and bringing stability.

Speaking to The Athletic, Cazorla added that Xavi will eventually return to football management.

"I know Xavi feels for Barcelona what I feel for Oviedo. He took over in a low moment, due to his love of the club and wanting to help. He put faith in young players who today are emerging as world-class, like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi. He got them back challenging for trophies. But that was not valued,” said Cazorla

He continued:

“They were unfair with him and he’s suffered a lot. I’ve spoken with him, he’s had a very hard time. He wants to rest now and spend time with his family. But in the future, he will coach again.”

Xavi registered 89 wins from 142 games in charge of Barcelona and also won one LaLiga title, among other honors.

