Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want €120m for Brazilian ace, club learn Dean Huijsen price, and more - March 24, 2025

Barcelona are leading the LaLiga title race after 27 games this season. Hansi Flick's team next face Osasuna at home on Thursday, March 27, in the league.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their asking price for a Brazilian forward. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have to break the bank to sign Dean Huijsen.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 24, 2025.

Barcelona want €120m for Raphinha

Raphinha has been in top form this season

Barcelona are ready to let Raphinha go this summer for €120m, according to Fichajes.net. The Brazilian forward was linked with an exit from Camp Nou last summer as well, but ended up staying.

Hansi Flick opted to switch him to the left flank and it turned out to be an act of genius. Raphinha has since been in the form of his life, registering 27 goals and 20 assists from 42 games across competitions for the Catalans.

The 28-year-old's contract runs until 2027, so the LaLiga giants should have no concern about his future either. However, it now appears that Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for their prized asset this summer.

The decision could come as a shock, but one has to remember that the Catalans remain under financial difficulties. Player sales are likely to be one of the tactics that the club will deploy to get themselves out of the mess,

While Raphinha remains indispensable at the moment, the LaLiga giants are willing to let him go for an astronomical price. Manchester United are apparently among the Brazilian's suitors, with the Red Devils looking for a wide attacker this year. However, Raphinha's price tag could be an issue for the Premier League giants.

Catalans learn Dean Huijsen price

Dean Huijsen

Barcelona have to pay €55m to sign Dean Huijsen this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish defender has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season and has already earned admirers at multiple clubs across the continent.

Real Madrid are hot on his heels, while he has admirers at Camp Nou as well. Huijsen is good with both feet, strong in the air, and comfortable with the ball, making him an enticing option for his suitors.

The 19-year-old apparently has a €50m release clause in his deal but the Cherries are set to ask a little more to let him go. That could be a problem for the Catalans, whose financial problems are well documented. Meanwhile, Huijsen is reportedly a Real Madrid fan, which could put Los Blancos in the driving seat in the race.

Barcelona eyeing new right-back, says Fabrizio Romano

Jules Kounde

Barcelona are planning to rope in a new right-back this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Jules Kounde has operated in the position with aplomb this season, registering three goals and eight assists from 43 games.

The Catalans, however, desire a natural right-back, who can compete with the Frenchman for the position. With Hector Fort failing to impress, there's very little cover in the position in Hansi Flick's squad. The LaLiga giants have identified multiple candidates for the job, including AS Monaco star Vanderson, and want to strengthen the position this summer.

