Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want €90m for Fermin Lopez, AC Milan eyeing Danish defender, and more - August 29, 2025

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming LaLiga game against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, August 31. Hansi Flick's team have started the new season very well and secured a 3-0 win against Oviedo in the previous match.

Meanwhile, the Catalans want a massive fee to let Fermin Lopez leave this summer. Elsewhere, AC Milan are eyeing a Danish defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 29, 2025.

Barcelona want €90m for Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez

Barcelona have hiked their asking price for Fermin Lopez, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish midfielder's future has been subject to speculation after struggling for game time this season.

Lopez was in fine form for the Catalans last campaign, registering eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games. However, he has managed just 45 minutes of first team football this campaign from two games.

While the 22-year-old is highly regarded at Camp Nou, it was believed that the LaLiga champions could consider his exit to address their financial situation. Previous reports have suggested that a deal could materialize for around €70m.

However, it now appears that Barcelona have changed their stance on the player's future and consider him untouchable. The Catalans are not looking to let him go and will only sanction an exit for €90m.

The LaLiga champions are aware of Chelsea's interest in the Spaniard, but have now issued a hands-off warning. Lopez also has no desire to leave Camp Nou either and apparently wants to fight for his place in the team.

AC Milan eyeing Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

AC Milan have set their sights on Andreas Christensen, according to Fichajes. The Danish defender was a peripheral figure at Barcelona last season and his contract expires at the end of this season.

However, Inigo Martinez's recent exit may have handed Christensen a lifeline at Camp Nou. The veteran defender terminated his contract with the Catalans this summer to move to Al-Nassr as a free agent.

While Christensen could be an option to replace Martinez at Camp Nou, the LaLiga champions are reportedly open to his departure. Barcelona remain under financial distress and are looking at player sales to raise funds.

AC Milan are in the market for defensive reinforcements and have apparently identified the Dane as an option. The Rossoneri are even willing to offer €30m for the 29-year-old, which could help the Catalans' registration woes.

Catalans set to terminate Oriol Romeu contract

Oriol Romeu

Barcelona have reached an agreement to terminate Oriol Romeu's contract, according to RAC1. The Spanish midfielder spent last season on loan at Girona and is a forgotten man at Camp Nou.

Romeu's contract will run out next summer and he is no longer part of Hansi Flick's plans. The Catalans were eager to remove his wages from their wage bill and the two parties have now agreed to part ways this summer.

Romeu will leave the club as a free agent, while the LaLiga champions will pay part of his remaining wages. The 33-year-old has admirers in LaLiga, although he could also have the option to move to the MLS.

