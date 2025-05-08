Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want AC Milan ace, club retain Jonathan Tah interest, and more - May 8, 2025

Barcelona are looking ahead to their LaLiga game against Real Madrid on Sunday, May 11, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. A win will bring Hansi Flick's side within touching distance of the title.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are prioritising a move for an AC Milan forward this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants remain interested in Jonathan Tah.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 11, 2025.

Barcelona want Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao

Barcelona have set their sights on Rafael Leao ahead of the summer, according to SPORT via Sempre Barca. The Catalans are planning to upgrade their attack this year and want to rope in a new left-forward.

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams was previously considered the club's priority target since last summer. However, it now appears that Leao has overtaken the Spaniard to become their most desired option for the job.

The Portuguese forward has been outstanding for AC Milan in recent times and is also a long-term target for the LaLiga giants. Leao has registered 12 goals and 13 assists from 48 games across competitions.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is a huge admirer of the 25-year-old and believes that the player can hit a higher gear at Camp Nou. Leao's agent, Jorge Mendes, is supposedly trying to secure a move to Spain, with the player also eager to wear the Catalans shirt.

The Rossoneri, however, remain relaxed about the situation. The Portuguese is tied to the Serie A side until 2028, so they are under no pressure to let him go. However, things could change if the LaLiga giants arrive at the table with a massive offer for Leao.

Catalans retain Jonathan Tah interest

Jonathan Tah

Barcelona have retained their interest in Jonathan Tah, according to SPORT. However, the report adds that the club will have to offload players before they can complete a deal.

Tah has been a force at the back for Bayer Leverkusen in recent years, but his contract expires this summer. The 29-year-old has already announced that he will leave the BayArena at the end of this campaign.

The prospect of signing Tah for free is too luring for the Catalans, but an overloaded backline is posing a threat to their plans. The move can only materialize if a defender is let go this summer. The LaLiga giants are planning to offload one of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, but neither are willing to leave, complicating matters. Tah, though, isn't too concerned.

The player would prefer a move to Camp Nou, but he won't be short of options if a move doesn't materialize. Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea are all hot on his heels.

Barcelona eyeing Marc Pubill

Marc Pubill

Barcelona have set their sights on Marc Pubill, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalans are looking to add more quality to the right-back position this summer.

Jules Kounde has been outstanding under Hansi Flick this season, but there's very little cover for the position in the squad. The LaLiga giants want to address the situation before the new campaign and have zeroed in on Pubill. The Spaniard was also a target last summer, although a move failed to materialize.

