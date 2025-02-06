Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want EPL ace, Liverpool eyeing Frenkie de Jong, and more - February 6, 2025

Barcelona will travel to the Mestalla on Thursday, February 6, to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game in good form, having won seven of their last 10 matches.

Amid the ongoing season, the Catalans have set their sights on a Crystal Palace attacker. Elsewhere, Liverpool are interested in Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from February 6, 2025.

Barcelona want Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to Fichajes.net. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 37 later this year.

The Polish striker has been on a golden run this season, plundering 30 goals from 32 games across competitions. While the LaLiga giants are pleased with his efforts, they are already planning for the future.

Mateta has popped up on their radar following a series of impressive performances for Crystal Palace. This season, the Frenchman has registered 13 goals and two assists from 28 games across competitions.

With the Eagles struggling so far, Mateta could be tempted to take the next step of his career. The 27-year-old is about to enter his prime and is under contract until 2026. As such, Barcelona could have the chance to prise him away for a reduced fee this summer.

Liverpool eyeing Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Liverpool have set their sights on Frenkie de Jong, according to Caught Offside. The Reds are planning to bolster their midfield this summer and also have Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi on their radar.

Meanwhile, De Jong's contract with Barcelona expires in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. The Catalans are apparently ready to let him go this year for €35m.

The 27-year-old has struggled to break into Hansi Flick's plans this season, registering two goals and one assist from 21 games. However, only six of them have been starts. Liverpool are now considering a move for De Jong this summer, although the player's exorbitant wages could be a problem.

Girona attempted to sign Eric Garcia in January

Eric Garcia

Girona sporting director Quique Carcel has acknowledged the club's interest in Eric Garcia this winter. The Spanish defender has been in and out of the first team under Hansi Flick this season, registering 20 appearances across competitions.

With Ronaldo Araujo signing a new deal, and Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez forging a rock-solid partnership at the back, speculation remains ripe regarding Garcia's future. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona in the winter transfer window, but ended up staying with the club.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Mundo Deporto, Carcel revealed that the Catalans didn't want Garcia to leave in January.

“Eric is a player we tried to bring in because he is performing well at Barcelona, but the club decided that he will not leave because they are counting on him and he has shown he is important for the team,” said Carcel.

Garcia's contract at Camp Nou runs until 2026 and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

