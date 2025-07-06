Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans want Luis Diaz, club not eyeing Serie A ace, and more - July 6, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve their already impressive squad before the start of the new campaign. Hansi Flick has signed Joan Garcia so far and is eyeing further reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the Catalans remain keen to secure the services of Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are not eyeing a move for a Serie A full-back at the moment.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 6, 2025.

Barcelona want Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona are enticed by the prospect of securing the services of Luis Diaz this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans were hot on the heels of Nico Willams this summer to strengthen their attack.

However, the Spanish forward has performed a late U-turn to sign a new deal with Athletic Bilbao instead. The situation has forced the Camp Nou hierarchy to turn their attentions back to Luis Diaz.

In his YouTube channel, Romano added that the LaLiga champions love Luis Diaz.

"People at the club love Luis Diaz, they wanted to go for him and they expect Barcelona to try again. We also have to mention that this is not going to be an easy deal or a fast deal or anything like that," said Romano.

He continued:

“Liverpool already closed their doors to Bayern in the recent days. It was two three days ago when Bayern called for Luis Diaz. Liverpool said not for sale. The player is not going anywhere. And then earlier in the window when Barcelona made a first approach for Luis Diaz. In that case, Liverpool already said no to Barca.”

Luis Diaz has registered 17 goals and eight assists from 50 games for Liverpool in the 2024-25 campaign.

Catalans not eyeing Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries

Barcelona are not eyeing a move for Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to MARCA. The Dutch defender has been in red-hot form for Inter Milan in recent times.

Dumfries scored 11 goals and set up six more from 47 games across competitions in the 2024-25 campaign. He was a key member of the team that reached the Champions League final, and finished second in Serie A.

Recent reports have suggested that Dumfries has turned heads at Camp Nou, especially since he has a €25m release clause in his deal. It was reported that the Dutchman had been identified as an option to shore up the right-back position. However, it now appears that the Catalans are not interested in the 29-year-old as they have faith in Jules Kounde.

Pablo Torre set to join Mallorca

Pablo Torre

Pablo Torre is all set to leave Barcelona this summer to join RCD Mallorca on a permanent move, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish midfielder struggled for chances under Hansi Flick in the 2024-25 season, managing just 421 minutes of first team action.

Torre finished the campaign with 14 appearances to his name, racking in four goals and three assists. While the 22-year-old is highly rated at Camp Nou, the LaLiga champions have now decided to let him go. Torre will join Mallorca for a reported €5m fee, although the Catalans will have a 50% sell-on clause in his deal.

