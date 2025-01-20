Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans wanted Chelsea ace in 2024, Ansu Fati wants to stay, and more - January 20, 2025

Barcelona remain third in the LaLiga table after 20 games, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid. Hansi Flick's team have won 12 and lost five games in the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Catalans were eyeing a Chelsea youngster in the summer of 2024. Elsewhere, Ansu Fati isn't interested in a move away from Camp Nou right now.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 20, 2025.

Barcelona wanted Carney Chukwuemeka in 2024

Carney Chukwuemeka

Barcelona wanted to sign Carney Chukwuemeka last summer, according to journalist Alfredo Martinez. Sporting director Deco was keen to see the player at Camp Nou, but failed to get a deal across the line.

Trending

The Catalans were looking for a new defensive midfielder following Oriol Romeu's return to Girona. The LaLiga giants had identified the Englishman as an option for the job.

Chukwuemeka was surplus to requirements at Chelsea and Barcelona wanted to prise him away. However, the Catalans' poor financial situation poured cold water on their plans.

Meanwhile, the emergence of Marc Casado and Marc Bernal also eased the necessity for a new midfielder last summer. As such, the club decided against a move for Chukwuemeka.

That decision was vindicated, as Casado has been outstanding for the LaLiga giants this season. Meanwhile, Chukwuemeka ended up staying at Chelsea, but has struggled to break into Enzo Maresca's plans so far. The 21-year-old has managed just five appearances across competitions this season, only one of which was from the start.

Ansu Fati wants to stay

Ansu Fati.

Ansu Fati is determined to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish forward is a forgotten man at Camp Nou and is no longer part of Hansi Flick's plans.

Fati has registered eight appearances across competitions this season, all but one of which have been from the bench. It is believed that the Catalans are ready to cash in on the player this month. The LaLiga giants apparently want to use his departure to rope in Marcus Rashford.

Despite his struggles in recent times, Fati is reportedly not short of options. However, the player is on a lucrative pay package at Camp Nou and doesn't want to leave.

Barcelona ready to offload Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Barcelona are planning to offload Eric Garcia to facilitate a move for Marcus Rashford, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti. The Spanish defender is a long way down the pecking order at Camp Nou right now.

Garcia has registered 16 appearances across competitions this season, and his contract runs until 2026. He has struggled for chances under Hansi Flick this season and with Ronald Araujo set to stay, his situation isn't expected to improve.

Girona are apparently eyeing the player with interest and are ready to take him back. The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at the Estadi Montilivi and was quite impressive.

The LaLiga giants were initially reluctant to let him go this month, thanks to his ability to play in midfield and in defense. However, they could be open to an exit to make room in their squad for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback