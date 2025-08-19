Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans working on Oriol Romeu exit, club offered chance to sign Frenchman, and more - August 19, 2025

Barcelona are looking ahead to their LaLiga tie against Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia on Saturday, August 23. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game buoyed by their 3-0 win over Mallorca last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are looking to end Oriol Romeu's stay at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have been offered the chance to sign a French defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 19, 2025.

Barcelona working on Oriol Romeu exit

Oriol Romeu

Barcelona are working to offload Oriol Romeu this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder spent last season on loan at Girona and is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

Initially signed as a replacement for Sergio Busquets in 2023, Romeu failed to live up to expectations with the Catalans. The LaLiga champions are well covered in the middle of the park, and the 33-year-old no longer features in their plans.

Romeu is under contract until 2026, but Barcelona are planning to offer him money to terminate the deal and leave for free this year. Despite his struggles at Camp Nou, the Spaniard isn't short of options, with Girona also among his suitors.

There's also the possibility of a move to the MLS this year. The Catalans remain under financial distress and are looking to remove the deadwood from their wage bill to help ease matters.

Catalans offered chance to sign Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard

Barcelona have been offered the chance to secure the services of Benjamin Pavard, according to SPORT. The French defender is expected to leave Inter Milan in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Pavard previously worked with Hansi Flick during their time together at Bayern Munich, and is open to a move to Camp Nou. The Nerazzurri are eager to move him on this year as they look to remove his exorbitant salary from their wage bill.

The Catalans have been linked with defensive reinforcements following the departure of Inigo Martinez, who left as a free agent to join Al-Nassr. Pavard, interestingly, can operate at center back as well as right-back, making him a lucrative proposition for the LaLiga champions.

The 29-year-old's agent, Pini Zahavi, has close ties with Barcelona, and also represents Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowski. The super agent has now offered the Catalans the opportunity to secure the signature of Pavard.

However, the Spanish champions do not consider the position a priority at the moment, especially due to their poor finances. Flick is willing to add another defender to his kitty, but a move for Pavard is unlikely this summer.

Real Betis eyeing Marc Casado

Marc Casado

Real Betis have entered the race to sign Marc Casado this summer, according to SPORT. The Spaniard's future at Camp Nou remains up in the air at the moment, and the Andalusian club are ready to take advantage of the situation.

Casado enjoyed an impressive start to the 2024-25 campaign, but fell down the pecking order following Frenkie de Jong's return from injury. He is now a peripheral figure for Barcelona, and Betis have already enquired about his availability. While the two clubs share a cordial relationship, the move is impossible as Real Betis cannot afford the player's €30m price tag.

