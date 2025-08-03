Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans yet to receive offer for LaLiga ace, club want Ronald Araujo stay, more - August 3, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their pre-season game against Daegu at the Daegu Stadium on Monday, August 4. Hansi Flick's team have won both their pre-season games so far.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are yet to receive any offers for a LaLiga ace. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have no desire to offload Ronald Araujo this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 3, 2025.

Barcelona yet to receive offer for Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez

Barcelona haven't received any offer for Fermin Lopez so far, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish attacking midfielder registered eight goals and ten assists from 46 games across competitions last season.

Despite not being a first team regular for the Catalans, Lopez turned out to be a vital cog in Hansi Flick's system. Recent reports have suggested that his efforts have already earned him admirers across the continent.

It has been suggested that Manchester United are interested in the 22-year-old and are even willing to offer €70m for his signature. However, the LaLiga champions are yet to receive any formal proposal for their star man. Meanwhile, Flick considers Lopez a vital part of his plans and doesn't want to let him go this summer either.

Catalans want Ronald Araujo stay

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona have no desire to offload Ronald Araujo this summer, according to Cadena SER. The Uruguayan defender's future at Camp Nou is up in the air at the moment.

Despite signing a new contract at the beginning of this year, Araujo remains linked with an exit this summer. The 26-year-old is not a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick, who has Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez as his preferred centerback pairing.

However, the Catalans consider Ronald Araujo a key part of their plans, and despite their financial woes, have no desire to let him go. The LaLiga giants apparently value the Uruguayan's abilities and leadership qualities, and believe he will be an asset under Flick in the coming years.

Alexander Isak was once close to Camp Nou move, says former director

Alexander Isak

Barcelona were once close to securing the services of Alexander Isak, according to former director Ramon Planes. The Swedish striker remains heavily linked with an exit from Newcastle United this summer, with Liverpool apparently his preferred destination.

The Catalans also have to lay down succession plans for Robert Lewandowski, who is set to turn 37 this month. Interestingly, Isak is among the players previously named as an option for the job.

Speaking to SPORT, Planes suggested that the LaLiga champions have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while.

“We were very close to signing Isak for Barcelona – I was very convinced by him as a striker who fits Barcelona’s style, but he didn’t come,” said Planes.

He continued:

“Also, Darwin Nunez, I spoke with Koeman about signing him when he was at Almería. We wanted to keep him there and bring him later, but Benfica paid 25 million euros and snatched him.”

He concluded:

“I think finding a new striker to succeed Suárez was a challenge we didn’t succeed in.”

Isak registered 27 goals from 42 games for Newcastle United last season.

