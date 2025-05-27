Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea eyeing Spanish ace, Aston Villa step up Lucas Chevalier pursuit, and more - May 27, 2025

Barcelona enjoyed a tremendous campaign under Hansi Flick, winning the league, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España. The German manager is now working to improve his squad ahead of the new season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Ansu Fati this summer. Elsewhere, Aston Villa have stepped up their pursuit of Lucas Chevalier.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 27, 2025.

Chelsea eyeing Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati.

Chelsea are planning to take Ansu Fati to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to journalist Helena Condis. The Spanish forward's future at Barcelona is up in the air this summer after dropping down the pecking order under Hansi Flick.

Ad

Trending

Fati managed just 11 appearances across competitions for the Catalans this season, only three of which were starts. He failed to register any goal contributions and is no longer indispensable at Camp Nou.

The LaLiga giants are well stocked in attack and can afford to let the 22-year-old leave this summer. AS Monaco are already in advanced talks with Barcelona to sign him on loan with an option to buy. Fati has apparently given his green light to the move, although Chelsea's entry is likely to complicate matters.

Ad

Aston Villa step up Lucas Chevalier pursuit

Lucas Chevalier

Aston Villa have identified Lucas Chevalier as a possible replacement for Emiliano Martinez, according to Sky Sports. The French custodian is apparently a target for Barcelona as well this year.

Ad

The Catalans are looking for a long-term replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has suffered with injuries in recent years. The LaLiga champions are also sweating on the future of Wojciech Szczesny, whose contract expires next month.

The situation has prompted Barcelona to turn to Chevalier, who has registered 13 clean sheets from 48 games this season for Lille. However, Aston Villa are already in talks with the Frenchman's agents to secure a deal this summer. The 23-year-old is supposedly looking for a fresh challenge and is ready to join the Birmingham club.

Ad

Barcelona turned down chance to sign Joan Garcia early in his career

Joan Garcia

Barcelona rejected the chance to sign Joan Garcia when he was a teenager, according to former scout Carles Lopez. The incident occurred in 2016, when the Spanish custodian had just joined Espanyol's academy.

Ad

Speaking on SER Catalunya, Lopez revealed that the Catalans turned down the player due to his poor passing ability.

“Joan was agile, he had personality under the sticks and made game-saving stops, transmitting invulnerability. I absolutely fell in love with him and, without being a goalkeeping specialist, it was love at first sight,” said Lopez.

He continued:

“All these reports were put into a computer programme and the club’s line of thinking was that the goalkeeper should be able to play with his feet.”

Ad

He concluded:

“It’s possible to train them to have a good long pass, but if I have to stick with a goalkeeper who is barely 1.80m tall because he makes a slightly more angled pass but who will be vulnerable, I’ll never agree.”

Garcia has since developed into one of the best goalkeepers in LaLiga and is wanted at Camp Nou this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More