Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea offer €50m for LaLiga ace, Catalans set Frenkie de Jong renewal deadline, and more - August 21, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Levante in their upcoming LaLiga tie on Saturday, August 23, at the Ciutat de Valencia. Hansi Flick's team have started the new campaign with a bang, securing a 3-0 win over Mallorca last weekend.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ready to take a Spanish midfielder to Stamford Bridge this summer. Elsewhere, the Catalans have set a deadline to tie Frenkie de Jong down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 21, 2025.

Chelsea offer €50m for Marc Casado

Marc Casado

Chelsea are ready to offer €50m for Marc Casado this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder may no longer be a first team regular for Barcelona, but his talent is undeniable.

The Catalans would prefer to keep hold of Casado, but their poor finances could force them to consider an offer. The LaLiga champions are struggling to register players at the moment, and the 21-year-old's exit could solve the issue.

The Blues are keeping a close watch on the situation, and are planning to tempt Barcelona with an offer. The London giants are working to continue their recent rise under Enzo Maresca and have identified the midfield as an area that needs attention.

Chelsea have turned to Casado to address the position, and believe that he can be a hit at Stamford Bridge. However, recent reports have suggested that the Spaniard has no desire to leave Camp Nou at the moment, so convincing him to move won't be easy.

Barcelona set Frenkie de Jong renewal deadline

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona want to complete Frenkie de Jong's renewal process before the end of the summer transfer window, according to MARCA. The Catalans are looking to offload players at the moment to ease the burden on their wage bill.

However, the LaLiga champions are also working on player renewals and have the Dutch midfielder on their agenda. De Jong was crucial to Barcelona's domestic treble triumph last season and is now a key part of Hansi Flick's plans.

The 28-year-old's future has been subject to speculation for a while, but it now appears that he is set to stay at Camp Nou. Frenkie de Jong has recently changed agents and talks for a renewal have progressed smoothly.

While his currently contract is due to expire next summer, the Catalans are hoping to tie him down to a new deal before the end of this month. The move is aimed at helping them adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Catalans willing to offload Fermin Lopez this summer

Fermin Lopez

Barcelona are willing to consider offers for Fermin Lopez this summer, according to MARCA. The Spanish midfielder has recently reiterated his desire to stay at the club, but his future remains uncertain.

Lopez is adept at operating in midfield and in the wings, but Hansi Flick is well covered in both positions. The 22-year-old is not a guaranteed starter under the German manager, but his stock remains high.

The Catalans are yet to return to LaLiga's 1:1 rule, and Lopez's exit could help ease their financial burden. As such, the Spanish champions now remain open to his exit.

