Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea set Fermin Lopez deadline, LaLiga ace signs new contract with Catalans, and more - August 27, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to face Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Sunday, August 31, in the league. The Catalans arrive at the game having won both of their games in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have set a deadline to complete a move for Fermin Lopez this summer. Elsewhere, a Spanish ace has signed a new deal with the LaLiga champions.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 27, 2025.

Chelsea set Fermin Lopez deadline

Fermin Lopez

Chelsea have handed Fermin Lopez 48 hours to decide on a possible move to Stamford Bridge, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish midfielder was in superb form for Barcelona last season, registering eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge. The Blues are looking to add more creativity to their squad and are determined to sign Lopez this summer.

The 22-year-old was previously eager to stay at the Catalans, but is frustrated by the recent lack of chances under Hansi Flick. Lopez was an unsued substitute against Levante and was overlooked even when the LaLiga champions were trailing in the game.

The situation has forced the player to consider his options, and Chelsea are ready to take advantage. However, the Blues want to ensure that the Spaniard really wants to leave Barcelona before initiating a move.

As such, they have given Lopez 48 hours to make a decision. Should he give the green signal, the London giants will establish contact with the Catalans regarding a transfer.

Inaki Pena signs new contract with Barcelona

Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena has extended his stay at Barcelona until 2029, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish custodian's future at Camp Nou has been subject to speculation after falling behind Wojciech Szczesny in the pecking order last season.

With the Catalans roping in Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer for the No. 1 role, Pena is now surplus to requirements. The 26-year-old's contract expires at the end of this season and it had previously been suggested that he would sign a new deal before leaving on loan.

Pena has now committed his future at Camp Nou, and will temporarily join Elche. The move will help the Spaniard play regularly, while also enabling Barcelona to register Szczesny by freeing up salary space. The Polish goalkeeper is expected to cover for Joan Garcia this season, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen sidelined for four months after a back surgery.

Alexis Olmedo wanted in Middle East

Alexis Olmedo

Al-Hilal are planning to take Olmedo to the Middle East this summer, according to Jijantes. Clubs from the Middle East have recently shifted focus on younger talents after pursuing ageing superstars in the past few years.

Al-Hilal have now set their sights on Alexis Olmedo, although they are yet to submit a formal proposal for the player. The 19-year-old is currently part of Barca Athletic squad and is capable of playing at centerback as well as right-back.

Olmedo has been in Hansi Flick's matchday squad on multiple occasions, but hasn't made his senior debut for Barcelona yet. He is under contract until 2027.

