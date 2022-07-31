Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea set to table offer for Barca midfielder, Blaugrana striker considering move to Saudi Arabia and more - 31 July 2022

Now that they've signed some top quality personnel, it is time for Barcelona to focus on outgoings.

After finishing second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, the Blaugrana are determined to turn things around in the upcoming season.

The club has done an excellent job so far, recruiting some world-class players in this summer's transfer window. Despite having bolstered their ranks quite considerably already, they are still looking to bring in more players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 31 July 2022.

Barcelona to renew Riqui Puig's contract

There are plenty of players at Barcelona who are now staring at uncertain futures. 22-year-old midfielder Riqui Puig is one of them. He was not included in Barcelona's squad for their pre-season tour to the US. Xavi Hernandez decided to leave him out so that he can stay in Spain and sort out his future.

According to SPORT, the Catalans don't want to sell Puig. They are looking to offload him on loan this summer as they believe that he could still play a role for them in the future if he continues to develop with regular playing time.

However, the Spaniard's current deal with the club expires next summer. As such, the Catalans want to renew his contract before shipping him out on loan or else they will lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Martin Braithwaite considering lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia

Following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski this summer, Martin Braithwaite has fallen further down the pecking order at Barcelona. He is now behind Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Memphis Depay on the ladder and is unlikely to feature much in the upcoming season.

As per SPORT, Braithwaite has now received a lucrative offer from a Saudi Arabian club. The report claims that the offer is quite tempting and that Braithwaite is now contemplating a move to Saudi Arabia.

However, Barcelona will need to agree to mutually terminating Braithwaite's contract as the Saudi Arabian club are not interested in paying a transfer fee. The Danish striker's exit could act as a step forward in helping Barcelona register their new signings.

Chelsea to table bid for Frenkie de Jong

SPORT claims that Chelsea have communicated with Barcelona that they will send an offer for Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona this week. The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with Manchester United this summer.

It was even reported that the Red Devils had reached an agreement with Barcelona for a sum of €85 million for De Jong. However, the Barcelona midfielder is not keen to join Manchester United as they won't be playing in the Champions League this season.

Chelsea are in the Champions League and have Thomas Tuchel, one of the best managers in the world, in charge of them. But even they might find it hard to sign De Jong. The 25-year-old recently got engaged and even bought a house in Barcelona.

It was his childhood dream to play for the Catalans and does not want to leave the club after just three years of arriving.

