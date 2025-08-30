  • home icon
  Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea want Spanish ace, Marc Casado makes future decision, and more - August 30, 2025

Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea want Spanish ace, Marc Casado makes future decision, and more - August 30, 2025

By Deepungsu Pandit
Published Aug 30, 2025 04:43 GMT
Levante UD v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to the Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday, August 31, to face Rayo Vallecano in the league. The Catalans arrive at the game buoyed by their winning start to the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are prioritising a move for a Spanish midfielder. Elsewhere, Marc Casado has made a decision regarding his future.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 30, 2025.

Chelsea want Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez
Fermin Lopez

Chelsea are willing to do everything possible to sign Fermin Lopez this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Blues have turned their attention to the Spaniard after missing out on Xavi Simons, who appears to be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lopez has been on the Stamford Bridge hierarchy's radar all summer, and they are now preparing to go all out for his signature in the coming days. Barcelona, though, are adamant that they will only let the 22-year-old leave for above €90m.

Previously reports have suggested that Lopez wants to stay at Camp Nou, but speculation is ripe regarding his next move. Hansi Flick views the Spaniard as a key part of his plans, and wants him to stay.

Marc Casado makes future decision

Marc Casado
Marc Casado

Marc Casado will not leave Barcelona this summer, according to journalist Jordi Cardero. The Spaniard is wanted by multiple clubs at the moment, with the player no longer a first team regular under Hansi Flick.

Last season, the 21-year-old lost his place to Frenkie de Jong in the second half of the campaign. With Marc Bernal close to a return from the ACL injury, and Gavi and Pedri also in the mix, Casado could find game time very hard to come by.

His situation has alerted his suitors and the player won't be short of options if he decides to leave. However, the Spaniard's dream is to continue at Camp Nou and he is willing to fight for his chances under Flick this season.

Jan Virgili says goodbye to Barcelona

Jan Virgili
Jan Virgili

Jan Virgili has penned a heartfelt goodbye message following his move to Mallorca this summer. The youngster joined La Masia from Gimnastic de Tarragona in 2024 and is also highly rated at Barcelona.

However, with his involvement with the first team no longer guaranteed, the Spaniard has decided to move to the Balearic Islands. In a post shared on social media, the 18-year-old added that he has lived a dream with the Catalans.

“Hello Culers! This is a memory that will remain etched in my life forever. Wearing the FC Barcelona jersey was a dream that, even today, I struggle to believe,” wrote Virgili.
He continued:

“Thank you to all the people who made this stage something special and very important for my growth as a football player and as a person. It was a short but wonderful journey, and my family and I couldn’t be happier.”

He concluded:

“Thank you, Barcelona, I will never stop loving these colours, see you soon!”
The LaLiga champions have inserted a first refusal clause in Virgili's deal.

