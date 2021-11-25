Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club interested in 23-year-old Chelsea forward, Manchester United attacker could join Barca next summer and more - 25 November 2021

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw by Benfica in Xavi's second game as manager of the club. The Catalas are now one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. With the January transfer window just a little more than a month away, the club are also looking at options to bolster their squad.

Pedri ruled out for the rest of the year

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

In what is a huge blow for the club, young midfielder Pedri has been ruled out for the rest of 2021 after his latest injury setback. He has suffered two relapses after sustaining a thigh injury in late September.

AS claims that Barcelona manager Xavi has been informed that Pedri won't be available for at least another month. Xavi is reportedly not pleased to hear of Pedri's relapses and wants the medical team to 'start from scratch' with respect to his recovery.

Barcelona have Nico Gonzalez and Gavi as extra options in midfield. The duo's emergence has turned out to be a blessing this season in Pedri's absence.

Barcelona linked with Jesse Lingard

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona's attacking frailties have caused them to be linked with an array of top-class forwards. The latest addition to that list is Manchester United's Jesse Lingard. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keen to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

Lingard has cut a frustrated figure at Manchester United since returning from his successful loan spell at West Ham United in the second half of last season. The 28-year-old has just started a single game this term and it came in the League Cup defeat against West Ham United

Lingard can play as a false nine or as an attacking midfielder and would fit perfectly into Xavi's 3-4-3 or 3-4-1-2 formation at Barcelona. He is also a very experienced player.

During his loan spell in the second half of the 2020-21 season, Lingard scored nine goals and provided four assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the Hammers.

Christian Pulisic on Barcelona's radar

Mexico v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Liverpool are set to be rivaled by Barcelona in the race to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. El Nacional claims both teams are interested in the United States international. Chelsea reportedly prefer sending him to Spain over strengthening a title rival.

However, the report also adds that Barcelona are not in a position to offer a hefty sum of money as transfer fee. Chelsea have reportedly slapped a price tag of €50 million on Pulisic. As a result, Xavi might only be able to make a move for the player in 2023.

In the 2020-21 season, Pulisic scored six goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

